Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions to Speak on Senior Living Options

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions announced it will be included on the panel of experts for the Community Warriors program hosted at The Centre in Palm Harbor.

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions announced today that it will be included on the panel of experts for the upcoming Community Warriors program hosted at The Centre in Palm Harbor. The panel will discuss several topics important to seniors that are ready to transition living arrangements. The topics will include home healthcare, senior living options, and asset protection.

The program will be held on September 27th from 1:30-3:30. Other participating companies include Home Helpers, Family Home Health Services, Mortellaro Law, and Pineapple Placements. More information can be found at The Centre’s website at www.csapalmharbor.org/parks-facilities/the-centre.

Over the last two years Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions has become one of the most recognized senior move management firms in the Tampa Bay area. The company has won several awards for its rapid growth, positive customer reviews, and dedication to community service. Their team of experts have established partnerships with some of the largest assist living communities in the country and helped hundreds of seniors navigate the process of relocating to a new home both locally and nationwide.

“I am excited to be part of the upcoming panel,” said Janeen Salzgeber, Managing Partner of Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions. “The panelists include some of the top experts and resources on senior living in the Tampa Bay area.”

About Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions provides senior move management and relocation assistance across the Tampa Bay area. Their moving and downsizing services helps those who have a heavy heart and are overwhelmed at the thought of beginning a move or relocating. The company’s services include probate services, probate organization, coordinating moves, designing new spaces, donating unused items, managing the unpacking process, finding new furnishings, and extreme content. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is a certified Move Manager that helps its customers to navigate all aspects of the moving process.