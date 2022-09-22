Author Christian Howard’s New site Provides a New Set of Tools to Help a New Generation Towards Love and Spirituality
The site was designed for parents to counteract destructive conditioning, help protect kids from hate and install a positive foundation for their lives.
Do you believe in miracles? Well you should. In fact, life itself is a big miracle, there are two ways to live: you can live as if nothing is a miracle; you can live as if everything is a miracle.””NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Christian Howard is pleased to announce the launch of his new website, www.expectmiraclesnow.org.
— Albert Einstein
As a hypnotherapist and leading researcher and coach in human-spiritual relations for more than 30 years, Howard is well-qualified to analyze the problems and guide site visitors to happier and healthier lives.
“Today it’s like America is suffering a serious heat wave of political and social antagonism, and the AC system is broken,” he explained. “I designed the site to be like a repair and restoration business for the problem as I see it – it’s all in our heads, the program in our brains, there’s a big short-circuit between us humans and our souls. But even if the AC program is OK, it still won’t function without freon, and for a human life-system and everything to work properly, the freon is love. Right now, things are messed up in our country for two reasons – there’s a malfunction in the program, and there’s not enough love.”
Through his website, Howard hopes to inspire parents to get their kids involved in taking a deep dive into learning about the miracle of being human and the potentials that lie ahead.
IS GOD DEAD? Howard attests that as more and more churches are boarded up and many religions die, he is ready to fill the void with a new approach to spirituality and description of God designed for this new generation that stands the test of logic and quantum physics.
“For thousands of years, we have been shown that love is the essence of life”, he said. “In 400BC, Sophocles said, ‘one word frees us of all the weight and pain in life, that word is Love”. Two thousand years ago, Jesus taught that ‘God is love.’ And in our time, Einstein told us, ‘Love is power, because it multiplies the best we have, and allows humanity not to be extinguished in their blind selfishness…Love is Light…Love is God, and God is Love.’”
As for the human brain, Howard reminds readers that the idea of needing a good operating system is nothing new and points to what Buddha said 2500 years ago - “What we are today comes from our thoughts of yesterday, and our present thoughts build our life of tomorrow. Our life is the creation of our mind.”
Through his new website, Howard hopes visitors will gain access to the best tools available to help them open up to a whole lot more love so they can create and enjoy great lives and lead more people toward love and spirituality in a new way.
His book titled Is Eternity Already Here, available on Amazon is the autobiography of how he got from there to here.
In my life, I have always felt as if I f were preprogrammed to explore the relationship of the normal to the paranormal, physical to spiritual. I wanted answers to my questions - who are we, where did we come from, why are we here, what’s the best way to live, and where do we go from here? Are we just one of many species that evolved on our planet, or are we something more than just human animals? But this journey is not about me. I think of myself as just one part of a Universal team. I’m doing my share to help us remember the power of love waiting for our invitation to uplift our lives and flow through us to others and help heal our world.
www.isternityhere.org/about
