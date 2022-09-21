Submit Release
New Faces and Places at OCVA

Name and pronouns –
Trisha Smith, she/her/hers

Current role at OCVA – 
Assistant Managing Director

Previous role or a bit about your background –
I began my work at OCVA nearly a decade ago. Most recently I was the Sexual Assault Services Section Manager. Prior to joining OCVA I managed domestic violence and sexual assault services programs, and also had the opportunity to provide training and technical assistance across the state.

The Assistant Managing Director role is new for OCVA, and I am excited. I enjoy updating and simplifying systems, and helping to improve the ways in which we do our work. This role will provide me the chance to spend more time on OCVA processes and operations, and our team has a lot of great ideas.

What is your favorite thing about the work you do at OCVA?
The people. I value the connections I have with the incredible service providers across WA State, and I have wonderful colleagues. We lean into this work with curiosity and a commitment to expand the ways we think about healing services and prevention. I am always learning, and I have seen a lot of positive changes.

And, as much as I love people, I really enjoy that I get to work from home with my dogs always nearby (Noodle and Dave, pictured above).

