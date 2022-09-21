Be A Guest On The Show The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series Issue The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue The DotCom Magazine Show on TV

The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has become an important tool for many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs to tell their company stories.

It has been our goal to provide leading CEOs and Founders a platform to tell their business story. The new syndicated pickups of our TV show is a true testament to our interesting lineup of experts.” — Andy Jacob

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series Picked Up on More Syndicated TV Networks It has been announced today that more syndicated TV Networks have recently picked up the trending DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series through DotCom Magazine’s partnership with Binge Networks TV. The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has become an important tool for many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs to tell their company stories in this fascinating and informative television and online video interview series. The additional Streaming TV Networks have recently picked up the show, which features serial entrepreneur and well-known business expert, Andy Jacob, interviewing notable entrepreneurs, CEO’s, and Founders on the compelling Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. Jacob has been a guest financial expert on CBS, ABC, NBC, Time Warner, and Bloomberg. Jacob has built four multi-million-dollar businesses in his career, and he has been called one of the world’s leading experts in the customer sales cycle, Jacob has also been covered in numerous periodicals and journals as well. Jacob has been an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award Winner for his leadership in developing and executing corporate strategy and transformational business practices. Jacob says, “After 25 years of building successful businesses, DotCom Magazine is my way to give back to deserving Entrepreneurs, Founders and CEO’s. The interviews are so educational, and they give an amazing insight into the mind of an entrepreneur, and tells the story of the company from the mindset of the Founder or CEO. The fascinating thing about the high-profile interviews are how humble our interviewees are, and how they always put their client's first in the sales cycle. It is also beautiful to hear how so many entrepreneurs are giving back to the community. This make the interviews even more rewarding.The DotCom Magazine Show is now streaming on 300+ Networks through the partnership with Binge Networks TV, and the Binge Network has generated 53M views to their content in 2021. The new syndicated pickups will feature Mr. Jacob’s DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series, where he features the brightest CEO’s and Entrepreneurs about their business, and talks about how to succeed as an entrepreneur."It is a real honor for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series to have been selected to work with more leading streaming platforms, and we are thankful to be able to give people access to content that empowers entrepreneurs by telling their story and highlighting their business. No matter whether you are startup founder or CEO running a billion dollar enterprise, we have been told that our shows really provide a positive impact. Jacob continues, “It has been our goal to provide interesting CEOs and Founders with the most amazing digital marketing and PR opportunity in history. The new syndicated pickups of our show is a testament to our team and our offering."ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

