5x5 Technologies Appoints Adam Flater VP of Engineering and Product
Cloud infrastructure expert takes on newly established leadership role
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5x5 Technologies today announced the promotion of Adam Flater to Vice President of the company's Engineering and Product functions. He will focus on delivering innovative analytics, software and services for enterprise-level customers who own and operate critical infrastructure.
— Adam Flater
“5x5 is the data platform that supports safe, accurate, and efficient operation of telecom towers, radar installations and other vital structures. Adam embraced the importance of our technology from his first days here and I’m delighted for him to take on the elevated challenges of this new leadership role,” said Anne Zink, CEO and founder of 5x5.
Flater joined 5x5 Technologies in September 2020 as Lead Cloud Infrastructure Architect after spending over 20 years in both high-growth startup and enterprise environments. He previously earned a degree in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.
Tesla Motors, eBay, NASDAQ, General Dynamics, Pearson Education, The Trade Desk and Dow Jones’ Wall St.Journal have all benefited from his knowledge of cloud computing and other advances. At 5x5 he quickly implemented initiatives that enabled the company to meet rapidly increasing customer demand for next generation 3D digital twins and AI-powered analytics.
“The pace of innovation in this space is phenomenal and our team at 5x5 is leading the charge with a group of inspired customers who share our vision. I’m honored to be named to this position at such an important moment in infrastructure technology,” said Flater from his office in Denver, CO.
About 5x5 Technologies Inc.
5x5 Technologies is a leader in InfraTech that enables owners of critical infrastructure to digitally transform asset management at-scale. Leading companies, systems integrators, and governmental agencies trust 5x5 for AI-powered analytics, data integrity, 3D digital twins and system integrations. The award-winning firm is backed by Softbank Corp., Safar Partners, Hostplus, Ocean Azul Partners, Council Tree Investors, innovation-driven family offices and individual investors. 5x5 has employees based in North and Central America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.5x5.ai
