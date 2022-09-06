5x5 Technologies Lands New Investment to Accelerate AI-Powered Analytics and Data Services for Critical Infrastructure
Safar Partners and Australian pension fund Hostplus lead funding round
This backing from Safar and Hostplus reinforces a belief in our amazing team and technology. We are energized to deliver the most innovative and useful solutions in infrastructure analytics.”ST. PETERBURG, FL, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5x5 Technologies today announced it has secured a convertible debt round led by Safar Partners. The new funding will be used to expand markets and applications for the company’s innovative AI-powered analytics for critical infrastructure.
— Anne Zink, CEO & Founder, 5x5 Technologies
Since 2016, 5x5 has emerged as a leading, global provider of data analytics for the physical structures that deliver 5G telecommunications, broadband internet, first responder networks, private and commercial air transport, mobile edge computing, and other vital services that power advanced economies.
The company offers a delivery model built on patented and proprietary technology. It features expertise in robotic UAS (drone) data collection methodologies, intelligent 3D digital twins, and sophisticated data modeling that leverages artificial intelligence. 5x5 has curated a 3D object dataset for AI applications which is one of the most extensive of its kind. In 2022, 5x5 has focused on standards of quality for data integrity and enterprise system integrations that are unprecedented in the industry. Asset owners and operators benefit from insights, cost control and paths to revenue optimization which were previously impossible to surface with accuracy at-scale.
5x5 is one of the only woman-founded, woman-led firms in AI-powered infrastructure analytics.
Safar Partners was an early proponent of 5x5’s innovative technology and has been a continual backer of the company. In this round, Safar was joined by Australian pension fund Hostplus, an anchor investor in Safar Partners and one of the largest pension funds in Australia.
“We are proud to have been an early investor in 5x5 and to have helped the company deliver its products and services to these vital industry sectors,” said Arunas Chesonis, a Managing Partner at Safar Partners.
“The importance of our customers to the global economy keeps 5x5 focused on delivering accurate, reliable, trusted data,” said 5x5’s Founder and CEO, Anne Zink. “This backing from Safar and Hostplus reinforces a belief in our amazing team and technology. We are energized to deliver the most innovative and useful solutions in infrastructure data analytics and services to organizations around the world.”
About Safar Partners
Safar Partners is a seed- to growth-stage venture fund investing primarily in technology companies out of MIT, Harvard, and the University of Rochester. Safar takes advantage of the principles of private equity to create value as companies scale beyond initial prototypes. The firm accelerates the scaling of portfolio companies through the formation of spinouts or joint ventures to address additional markets, industries, or geographies. For more about Safar Partners, visit https://www.safar.partners
About Hostplus
Founded by the Australian Hotels Association and the United Workers Union in 1988, Hostplus has grown to be one of the largest super (pension) funds in Australia. With 1.4 million members, more than 250,000 employers and $78 billion in funds under management (as of 30 November 2021), the company has scale and ongoing growth that allows for low member costs and a broad range of investment opportunities. For more information, please visit https://hostplus.com.au
About 5x5 Technologies Inc.
5x5 Technologies is a leader in data analytics, enabling owners of critical infrastructure to
digitally transform physical asset management at-scale. Leading companies, systems integrators, and governmental agencies trust 5x5 for AI-powered analytics, data integrity, 3D digital twins and system integrations. The award-winning firm is backed by Softbank Corp., Safar Partners, Hostplus, Ocean Azul Partners, Council Tree Investors, innovation-driven family offices and individual investors. 5x5 has employees based in North and Central America, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.5x5.ai
Christopher Fawcett
5x5 Technologies Inc.
+1 727-382-5255
