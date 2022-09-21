We Florida Financial Announces John Zajac, Jr. as New Chief Financial Officer
Bringing more than 30 years of industry experience to streamline and elevate strategic financial wellness within the organizationMARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Florida Financial, a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union, announces the hiring of John Zajac, Jr. as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
“As We Florida Financial continues to gain momentum in delivering and providing financial wellness and services to our members and communities, it became imperative that a leading industry professional in the finical sector, join the team,” said Robert D. Ramirez, President & CEO of We Florida Financial. “John’s experience and dedication to not only our company’s financial evolution, but to our Members’ financial wellness, are invaluable as we strive toward our mission of making a positive difference in the lives of our Members and the communities in which we serve.”
Zajac brings more than 30 years of experience to We Florida Financial where he’ll oversee the direction and administration of the Credit Union's accounting and finance operations to drive loan and member growth, product sales and net income.
Prior to joining We Florida Financial, Zajac founded and operated a successful consulting agency providing fractional CFO services to clientele such as Wright Patman Congressional Federal Credit Union (Oakton, VA), Priority Credit Union (Orlando, Florida) and Florida Rural Electric Credit Union (Tallahassee, Florida). Prior to developing his own entrepreneurship, he served as CFO for Publix Employees Federal Credit Union (Lakeland, FL), Kemba Financial Credit Union (Gahanna, OH), Signature Bank, N.A (Toledo, OH) and Regional CFO for Huntington National Bank (Columbus, OH) to name a few. His seasoned history of experience in the financial industry has always placed him in the roll of CFO, which will serve to provide We Florida Financial exceptional leadership.
Zajac looks forward to bringing this skill set to We Florida Financial to help grow the credit union and members’ overall financial success.
About We Florida Financial
We Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union with 45,000 members and over $700 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. We Florida Financial also has its own foundation that it funds and supports. The We Give Back Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local, underserved communities. Celebrating 70 years strong, together, We Got This. For more information, visit www.WeFloridaFinancial.com and www.WeGiveBackFL.org.
Leia Bosco
We Florida Financial
+1 954-815-7412
leia@susanpenrod.com