10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will be unveiled on 23 September Deepen “tourism +” integration and jointly explore business opportunities

MACAU, September 21 - 【DST】“Macao, Your Moment” - Promotional video for pre-wedding photography

【DST】Promotional video for 10th MITE

The 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) will take place at Halls A – B, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 23 – 25 September 2022. To be unveiled this Friday, the Expo will offer free admission for the public and present seven major highlights which fuel integration across the sectors of “tourism +” on its 10th anniversary. Under the theme “Cheers for 10th MITE”, members of the tourism and related sectors can connect, forge partnerships, and navigate business opportunities together.

Seven major highlights with new zones and pavilions to deepen “tourism +” integration

The Expo will feature seven major highlights and incorporate new elements for more profound integration across “tourism +”. The Cloud series will be enriched. New elements will come into the limelight including the Lusofonia Pavilion, “Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin” Zone, the Macao Wedding Destination Pavilion, and the Palace Museum as a new exhibitor. The Macao tourism industry zone will set up not just the “Macao Street” once again but also COTAI Strip for the first time. The Expo will continue to promote local cultural and creative products. “City of Gastronomy” Culinary Demonstrations will take place and the “Gastronomy Pavilion” will welcome patrons as last year, among the fascinating diversity of highlights.

Many tourism presentations, forums and activities

There will be about 50 tourism presentation sessions, forums and activities, including tourism presentations and activities held by Mainland provinces and municipalities, the 2nd Macau Wedding Destination Forum 2022 and the High-level Forum on Greater Bay Area Tourism Development 2022 – “developing the in-depth cooperation zone and a world centre of tourism and leisure”, for participants to learn about industry trends and tourism resources of different destinations.

The exhibition floor covers about 23,000 square meters and will accommodate over 830 booths this year. The event will engage exhibitors and buyers online and offline. To date, some 428 exhibitors have registered for participation. There are 199 local exhibitors and 229 Mainland exhibitors offline, as well as 26 online exhibitors (including 23 international exhibitors and 3 Mainland exhibitors). There are 317 buyers in total, including 236 offline and 81 online buyers.

Schedule a visit and obtain a 10-patacas receipt as consumption quota

The 10th MITE will open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 23 September, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 24 September and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 25 September. Residents and visitors can schedule a visit on MITE’s website (www.mitexpo.mo) and present their appointment QR code upon admission to obtain a 10-patacas receipt which will count into their consumption quota required for entering the “Mak Mak Land” grand lucky draw. Members of the public can also line up for admission without an appointment, which will depend on the stream of visitors on the day. Admission tickets will be distributed for free at the entrances of Halls A and C of Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao. During the Expo, free shuttle bus service along three routes will be provided between the event venue and four local points in total. Free parking will be available to residents at Hall C.

Online and offline activities for participation

Many new online and offline activities are added to the MITE program this year, including the online game “Shake to Travel Around the World”, the grand lucky draw “Mak Mak Land”, voting for the ten most favorite booths and the MITE-themed tour under the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project. In celebration of the 10th anniversary, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project will launch the ten-dollar community tour routes during the three-day Expo, encouraging residents to experience the colorful dynamic of local communities.

Strict adherence to COVID preventive measures

Following the guidance of Health Bureau, the Expo will again adopt a series of pandemic preventive measures such as venue disinfection and staggered admission hours. Like before, an online appointment system is put into service to ensure “admission quota, advance appointment, staggered periods”. Individuals are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green, scan the venue code, have their temperature checked upon admission, wear a mask and maintain social distance.

UFI-Approved International Event

The first edition of MITE was staged in 2013. MGTO has been taking up the role of organizer since 2016, striving to deliver Macao’s unique strengths and impact as a platform, boost the concerted development of “tourism +” sectors and support the trade to connect, forge partnerships and navigate business opportunities. In 2021, MITE received the accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as an “UFI Approved International Event”, showing to the world its international influence and professionalism.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.