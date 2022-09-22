George Burciaga and Firm Recognized by United States Conference of Mayors President and Mayors from Across the Country
George Burciaga Recognized by USCM President and Mayors from Across the Country
Your firms stepped up to aid mayors as we guided our communities”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate, a Chicago-based firm led by George Burciaga, was recently recognized by Mayor Francis Suarez of the City of Miami and the 80th President of the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) for its expansion from Ignite Cities and extraordinary mayoral support across the country.
— Mayor Suarez, President of USCM
“George and his team provided visionary leadership towards critical social issues when many cities faced a significant lack of resources and a need for meaningful partnerships. Your firms stepped up to aid mayors as we guided our communities…it is vital to recognize the purpose-driven solutions that supported thousands of families across the country during a global pandemic” said Mayor Suarez, President of USCM.
Mr. Burciaga was recognized for supporting thousands of families across a variety of projects, including the Angeleno Connect program in Los Angeles, Miami Forever card, and smart city deployments across Honolulu, New Orleans, St. Louis, Columbia, Houston, and countless other great American cities.
“During the most critical time our country has faced, Mr. Burciaga and his team have been standing with mayors across the United States. His support, innovation and focus has been instrumental as we recover, reimagine and rebuild,” said, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas and President of the African American Mayor’s Association
In 2021, Mr. Burciaga launched the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable, which provides a bipartisan virtual platform that has connected over 350 mayors and 3,000 city leaders across the United States in 2021 and 2022, illustrating the firm’s leadership and innovation with regard to supporting city leaders.
“Mr. Burciaga and his team stepped up during the World’s most critical time and clearly illustrated what was most important, the commitment to our cities, our residents, our employees, and our families. His continued partnership with mayors across the country and NLC is greatly appreciated” said Mayor Williams of Union City, GA and President of the National League of Cities.
Regarding these recent developments and innovations, Elevate Managing Partner, George Burciaga, noted, “I will always stay committed to our collaboration with mayors and focus on resolving critical city infrastructure issues by rethinking what’s possible. We will continue to humanize our approach, the technology, and its purpose in order to always support our families.”
Notably, the recent recognition and praise by Mayor Suarez was supported by several mayors across the country, including Mayor Turner of Houston, Mayor Reed of Montgomery, Mayor Romero of Tucson, and Mayor Hancock of Denver, among others.
Serena Guzman
Elevate Cities
+1 312-505-2290
info@elevatecities.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn