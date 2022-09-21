UM’s national science education base unveiled today

MACAU, September 21 - A certificate presentation cum plaque unveiling ceremony for the national science education base at the University of Macau (UM) was held today (21 September). The base is testament to the country’s recognition of UM’s efforts in science education. UM will leverage opportunities brought by Sino-Lusophone cooperation in science education, strengthen collaboration with science education platforms in mainland China, and provide more quality science education services to nurture more science and innovation talent.

At the ceremony, Xu Yanhao, deputy secretary of the Leading Party Members Group of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and member of the Stand Committee of the National People’s Congress, presented the certificate of national science education base to UM Rector Yonghua Song. Afterwards, Xu, Song, as well as Xu Ting, head of the department of education and youth affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, and Teng Sio Hong, deputy director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government, unveiled a plaque for the base.

In his speech, Song said that UM has always attached great importance to science education. The university encourages the integration of scientific research and science education and uses its research platforms and resources to help nurture science and innovation talent in Macao. He thanked the central government and the CAST for their guidance and recognition of UM’s efforts in science education, as well as various units for their continued support of UM in establishing the base. In the future, UM will further integrate its technological and human resources and will leverage opportunities brought by Sino-Lusophone cooperation in science education. The university will also strengthen collaboration with science education platforms in mainland China and provide more quality science education services, in order to nurture more science and innovation talent needed for the future development of Macao, the Greater Bay Area, and China.

Xu spoke highly of UM's work in science education in recent years. According to him, the university has achieved remarkable results in promoting science education and technological innovation as well as nurturing students who love China and Macao while reflecting the local characteristics of Macao. He added that the Chinese Association for Science and Technology cares about and supports the development of UM and expressed hope that the university would give full play to the strength of the science education base and promote the development of science education with an open and tolerant attitude, in order to contribute to economic diversification of Macao and the development of the Greater Bay Area as well as integrate into the overall development of China.

In 2018, UM established the Macao Base for Primary & Secondary STEM Education, leveraging the resources of the university's three state key laboratories and cutting-edge research platforms to support the work of science education in local primary and secondary schools through collaboration with various sectors of the community. As a platform for nurturing science and innovation talent in Macao, the base provides educational and training activities for teachers and students on a regular basis. In March this year, the base was included in the first batch of 2021-2025 national science education bases by the CAST, making UM the first university in Macao to receive this honour.

Members of the CAST delegation who attended the ceremony also include Wang Ting, director of the China Research Institute for Science Popularization; Su Xiaojun, director of the China Centre for International Science and Technology Exchange; Song Yurong, deputy director general of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the CAST; He Wei, deputy director general of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Exchange Office of the CAST; Wang Baohui, head of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan section of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Exchange Office of the CAST; and Lui Bo, secretary of Xu. Other guests who attended the ceremony include Cheang Kun Wai, member of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund; Ip Chi Kan, member of the Administrative Committee of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau; Lai Sai Kei, principal of Keang Peng School; Chan Hong, president of the Chinese Educators Association of Macau; and Vong Iat Hang, member of the Board of Directors of the Macao Science Center. UM representatives in the ceremony and guest reception include Ge Wei, vice rector; Xu Chengzhong, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) and interim director of the Institute of Collaborative Innovation; Tam Kam Weng, director of the Centre for Science and Engineering Promotion, and Wang Chunming, interim director of the Research Services and Knowledge Transfer Office.