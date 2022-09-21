Make a Dog’s Day – Free Virtual Classes for Every Pet Family
National Make a Dog’s Day, a fun-filled series of free workshops that reinforce the special bond we have with our dogs.BERKELEY, CA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) is offering an entire day of free virtual presentations to celebrate the relationship we have with our dogs. From tricks to build your dog’s physical and mental strength, to knowing when to seek emergency veterinary care, to taking beautiful photographic pet portraits, there’s something for everyone on Saturday, October 22.
“Our dogs play such an important role in our lives,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane’s Executive Director. “We owe it to them to never stop learning how to be the best possible pet parent.”
Presenters inlcude Sassafras Lowrey, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, Certified Trick Dog Instructor, and Author; Dr. Jason Dombrosky, Emergency Medical Director, Veterinary Emergency Group; Carly Skonnord, Berkeley Humane’s Pet Program Manager and behavior expert; members of the Piedmont league of boys team charity; Ellen Shershow, premier pet photographer in California; and Nancy Frensley, Berkeley Humane’s Head Trainer with over 30 years of training experience.
All courses are free. Preregistration is required. Register for these live presentations at berleleyhumane.org/events/make-a-dogs-day.
National Make a Dog’s Day is held in conjunction with Subaru Loves Pets Month. Underwriting for this event is provided by Tito’s handmade Vodka, Xfinity, Veterinary Emergency Group, and Subaru. The 2022 Berkeley Humane Make a Dog’s Day schedule is as follows:
8:00 AM
Tricks In The City – Games and Enrichment for You and Your Pup
Learn how to utilize tricks and games to make life more fun for your dog. Discover how tricks can build pup’s confidence while helping develop a stronger relationship with your dog. Presented by Sassafras Lowrey, CPDT-KA, CTDI – award-honored author and trick dog instructor.
10:00 AM
Is it an Emergency? Ten Situations that Require Immediate Veterinary Care
Learn about the most common reasons dogs are seen at one of the busiest veterinary emergency hospitals in the Bay Area and what you can do to keep your pets safe. Presented by Dr. Jason Dombrosky, Emergency Medical Director, Veterinary Emergency Group.
12:00 PM
Celebrating Your Dog's Milestones, from Birth to Adulthood
Learn about the developmental stages every puppy (and kitten) experience as they grow, how these stages affect their social development, and what you can do to support them through this process. Presented by Carly Skonnard, Pet Program Manager, Berkeley Humane.
2:00 PM
Easy DIY Canine Toys with Recycled Household Items
Wondering what to do with those depressurized tennis balls and ratty ‘ole t-shirts? Learn to make engaging toys for your pup while decreasing your contribution to landfill. For this hands-on session, you’ll need some tennis balls, an old t-shirt, scissors, and a razor (to cut tennis balls). Presented by the Piedmont league of boys team charity.
4:00 PM
Dog Photography: Tips for PAW-fect Portraits
Do you want to create incredible artwork for your home featuring your pet? Learn the top three things you can do to take beautiful photographic portraits of your four-legged friends. Presented by Ellen Shershow, Pet Photographer
6:00 PM
Building a Beautiful Walk with Your Dog
Having a great dog walk takes more than stepping out the door with your dog on a leash. It takes thought, technique, and planning to make the outings productive for both of you. Presented by Nancy Frensley, Senior Behavior and Training Manager, Berkeley Humane.
WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)
WHAT: Make A Dog’s Day – Free Virtual Training and Activities
WHEN: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 8 AM – 7:00 PM
WHERE: Online – register at berkeleyhumane.org/events/make-a-dogs-day
WHY: Provide an opportunity to be the best possible pet parent
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
Elizabeth Ottinger
Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society
+1 510-845-7735
