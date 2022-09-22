IT team matters most in internal sustainability partnerships

Gurpreet Purewal, VP of Sales - Thought Leadership, iResearch Services

LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to forming internal partnerships to promote sustainability, the IT team is the department you really need to get on board.

That’s according to a new report, How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? Part Two, from international thought leadership consultancy, iResearch Services, which features the opinions of industry leaders.

Alexandra Nicholson, Senior Director of Social Media and Impact at Pegasystems (Pega), a maker of artificial intelligence software, tells iResearch Services, “When we’re thinking about who the most important partners are when you’re establishing the foundational elements you need for a strong sustainability strategy in your business, it’s going to be the IT manager and the IT team.”

Setting up the optimum systems to measure and track sustainability is a vital part of the process, says Alexandra.

“I think the key component to sustainability in a business is a strong partnership with your IT department. Cloud, AI, Blockchain – they’re all very sexy, but they are not going to get the work done! IT is going to set up the systems that you need in your business, track your measurements, understand what you need to do from an employee perspective and create all the tracking mechanisms that you need for reporting.

Gurpreet Purewal, Vice President of Sales – Thought Leadership at iResearch Services, says it is also important for tech companies to collaborate with industry groups and form political partnerships.

“The more the tech industry has influence across the political agenda and policymaking, working with each of the industry groups and bodies, the more they’re going to be fundamental to sustainable transformation, to help make sure that we begin to reduce our emissions, improve societal benefits, and effect positive change. So, I’m hugely optimistic about what technology can do.”

The companion report, How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? Part One questions 550 industry leaders from 11 countries. It finds that 86% of technology professionals surveyed think it is important that the partners they work with are following sustainable practices.

Two-thirds (66%) of technology businesses surveyed are collaborating with more than one company on sustainability, with 85% of those partners being in the technology industry. In the USA, this is even higher, at 96%.

Russ Shaw CBE, Founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, says, “Companies can always achieve more when they collaborate with external partners than they can alone – no individual business has all the answers.”

