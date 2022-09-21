Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,811 in the last 365 days.

FHWA Approves MassDOT Plan for EV Charging Stations on Major Highway Corridors in Massachusetts 

BostonThe Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved MassDOT's Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan, which was developed as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure ("NEVI") Program. FHWA notified MassDOT the state is among the first group of states to have its EV Deployment Plan approved.   

“The federal government's approval of our plan is an important milestone in efforts to support the Commonwealth’s transition towards low-carbon transportation,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “Implementation of the plan will help EV buyers know they will able to charge their vehicles on major highways in Massachusetts when they take long-distance trips.”   

Through the NEVI program, Massachusetts will receive significant formula funding over five years, including approximately $9.4 million for Federal Fiscal Year 2022. These formula funds are dedicated to supporting the construction and operation of Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations along EV Alternative Fuel Corridors as designated by FHWA.   

The Commonwealth’s plan aims to establish a financially sustainable, equitable, and complete network of NEVI-funded fast-charging stations to support travelers taking long-distance trips in electric vehicles.  The process to build out and maintain a reliable charging network will be a transparent and competitive process, and will be complementary to other ongoing federal, state, and local initiatives supporting EV adoption.  

The federal government is in the process of establishing regulations setting minimum standards and requirements for charging equipment funded under the NEVI program. After this rulemaking is finalized, MassDOT will initiate a solicitation for a private partner to support implementation of the NEVI Plan.   

For more information, please visit: MassDOT NEVI Plan.

You just read:

FHWA Approves MassDOT Plan for EV Charging Stations on Major Highway Corridors in Massachusetts 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.