Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,826 in the last 365 days.

Route 66 Surface Improvement Work Scheduled to Begin Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of surface improvement work on Route 66 in Washington Township and Oklahoma Borough, Westmoreland County. Milling operations are anticipated to begin on Monday, September 26 and anticipated to continue until mid-October weather and operational dependent. 

Motorists can expect single lane alternating traffic during daylight hours on Route 66 between the intersection of Route 356 and the Armstrong County line during the operations.   

Crews will be performing milling and paving operations as part of a Surface Improvement Project which includes multiple routes throughout Westmoreland County. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

You just read:

Route 66 Surface Improvement Work Scheduled to Begin Next Week in Westmoreland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.