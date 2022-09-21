Route 1043 Bitner Road Closure Scheduled Next Week in Fayette County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of closure on Route 1043 (Bitner Road) located in Franklin Township, Fayette County. The closure will be located between Route 1018 (Vances Mill Road) and Route 4013 (Strong Road). The closure will begin Tuesday, September 27 and is anticipated to reopen mid-October, weather permitting.



The closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 1043 (Bitner Road) to Route 4013 (Strong Road) to Route 4010 (Laurel Hill Road) to Route 51 (Pittsburgh Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

