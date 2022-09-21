MAC Group and Saramonic Introduce the Vmic Mini II Camera-Mountable Shotgun Microphone
The Vmic Mini II is a worthy update to our best-selling on-camera mic. It’s ideal for run-and-gun shooters and creators of all kinds who need a compact and extremely capable mini on-camera microphone.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra-Compact and Lightweight Professional Mini Shotgun Microphone
The Saramonic Vmic Mini II is a professional camera-mountable mini-shotgun microphone that delivers broadcast-quality sound to cameras, mobile devices, recorders, and more. Rugged, ultra-compact, lightweight, battery-free, and easy-to-use, it is ideal for demanding content creators, mobile journalists, vloggers, and run-and-gun shooters of all kinds. It includes a high-quality shock mount with Dual Rycote® Lyre® Suspensions, a Furry Windscreen, and both TRS and TRRS output cables.
Tiny Microphone with Big Sound
The Vmic Mini II is extremely compact and lightweight, making it ideal for use with modern smaller cameras and mobile devices. Perfect for run-and-gun shooting, its unobtrusive, adding very little weight to your camera, and even allows you to keep mounted on the camera in your bag or case. It features a high-quality capsule with a generous signal-to-noise ratio of 75dB, and an impressive sensitivity of -35dB. Its cardioid polar pattern picks up in front of the mic, while rejecting extraneous audio from the rear and sides. Giving users a wider pick-up than other on-camera mics and more audio flexibility when shooting on camera, or when mounted on a boom pole or stand.
Plug-and-Play Ease of Use for Cameras, Mobile Devices, and More
The Vmic Mini II includes both TRS and TRRS output cables; TRS for cameras, recorders, mixers, and so much more - and TRRS for smartphones, tablets, and modern computers. Easily pair the TRRS cable with a Lightning or USB-C dongle (not included) for mobile devices with no 3.5mm headphone port. Just plug it in and start recording. There are no batteries to install or charge, and there are no buttons or switches to operate. It’s truly plug-and-play.
High-Quality Dual Lyre® Shock Mount, for Real Support and Suspension
The Vmic Mini II’s rugged shock mount is designed to give you the best suppression of handling noise and vibrations. It features not one, but two Rycote® Lyre® Suspensions Mounts for rock-solid performance and the mic will not sag or wobble around other mics with just one. It features a cold shoe mount for on-camera mounting and 1/4”-20 for mounting on boom poles and stands. It also features a handy cable clip inside the mount to keep the cable tidy when in use.
Ready for Wind, Weather and All Your Adventures
The Vmic Mini II includes an advanced furry windscreen, featuring a foam and mesh inner layer, and furry hair outer layer. This the highest protection from wind noise, helps to protect the microphone from weather and dust, and keeps it securely fastened in place while on the go. Under the windscreen is lightweight aluminum alloy construction, making the Vmic Mini II a rugged and reliable on-camera microphone that you can depend on.
The Vmic Mini II will retail for $69.00 and includes:
• 1 x Vmic Mini II On-Camera Microphone
• 1 x Dual Rycote® Lyre® Shock Mount with Cold Shoe Mount and ¼”-20 Thread
• 1 x 3.5mm TRS to 3.5mm TRS Cable
• 1 x 3.5mm TRS to 3.5mm TRRS Cable
• 1 x Advanced Furry Windscreen
For More Information:
Joe Nassar, Saramonic Brand Manager
joen@macgroupus.com
Or visit saramonicusa.com
About Saramonic:
Saramonic is a professional sound equipment solution company which focuses on producing remarkable audio gear for content creators, filmmakers, musicians and other verticals where content and audio make a difference. Learn more at saramonicusa.com.
About MAC Group:
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes:
Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Foba, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, Jupio, Kaiser, Kupo, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, and Toyo.
