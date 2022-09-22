Cotribute and Corelation partner to help credit unions grow
ANAHEIM, CA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading credit union core processor Corelation, Inc. and Cotribute, the award-winning fintech platform for digital member growth, today announced a strategic partnership. Through the agreement, credit unions will be able to take advantage of seamless real-time integration between both platforms.
The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital tools and technologies by consumers across all age demographics. As a result, credit unions are increasingly looking for innovative digital consumer, commercial account opening and loan origination solutions.
The partnership started when mutual clients needed a deeper integration between the two platforms. “Cotribute and Corelation share an intense focus on member experience. This partnership will ensure credit unions can quickly launch digital member onboarding experiences using Corelation’s powerful API and Cotribute’s conversion-optimized onboarding flows” stated Ron Yeshulas, Director, Vendor Relations at Corelation Inc.
Typical outcomes that Cotribute delivers include increasing onboarding conversions by 60%, decreasing cost of operations by 45% and collapsing onboarding time from hours to minutes. Cotribute also provides quick start templates for loan and deposit products that use best in class application flows and configurations that result in quick and low-risk implementations. COO at Cotribute, Arvind Paul stated, “Over the last 12 months, we’ve worked with multiple credit unions using Corelation. Clients want solutions that work out of the box with their core system. Having a real-time integration between Cotribute and Corelation eliminates manual busy work and compliance risks. The ROI from a client’s investments in Cotribute and Corelation increases significantly with this partnership.”
For credit unions looking to grow in the today’s rapidly changing economic environment, this partnership provides the much-needed technology layer to compete effectively, delight members and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.
About Corelation
Based in San Diego, CA, Corelation has been driving innovation in credit union core processing since 2009. Corelation’s KeyStone core solution leverages state-of-the art system architecture with the bold goal of transforming the way credit unions operate. KeyStone places the member experience front and center through an innovative API that drives both the teller interface and the remote digital channel. Corelation serves nearly 140 credit unions and was recognized as a San Diego Top Workplace in 2019. For more information, visit www.corelationinc.com.
About Cotribute
Cotribute is the award-winning fintech platform that enables profitable revenue and member growth for credit unions. Cotribute’s capabilities include digital account opening, loan application, member onboarding, smart cross-selling, robotic process automation (for back-office operations), analytics and SEG/community engagement programs. Cotribute’s clients range from Fortune 500 financial institutions operating across the US to small regional credit unions. Cotribute is built on blazing fast cloud-based micro-services architecture, is SOC2 Type 2 certified, seamlessly integrates with core systems and is on a mission to deliver beautiful digital experiences to every member. For more information, visit www.cotribute.com.
