Cotribute partners with OCUL Services Corporation to help Ohio credit unions grow
Cotribute, the award-winning fintech platform for member growth partnered today with OCUL Services Corporation, a division of Ohio Credit Union LeagueANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last few years have accelerated the adoption of digital tools and technologies by consumers across all age demographics. As a result, credit unions are increasingly looking for innovative digital consumer, commercial account opening and loan application solutions.
Credit unions in Ohio are no different. “We conducted a thorough scan of the market to identify innovative solutions built on modern technology stacks with a strong track record of delivering outcomes for digital account opening and loan application. Cotribute stood out in all aspects, and we’re excited to bring them to Ohio’s credit unions.” stated Kyle Alford, Director, Business Research and Development at OCUL Services Corporation.
Typical outcomes that Cotribute delivers include increasing onboarding conversions by 60%, decreasing cost of operations by 45% and collapsing onboarding time from hours to minutes. Cotribute also provides quick start templates for loan and deposit products that use best in class application flows and configurations that result in quick and low-risk implementations. SVP of Growth at Cotribute, Al Powell stated, “Over the last 9 months, we’ve interacted with many OCUL members. As credit unions in Ohio look to deliver compelling digital account opening and loan application experiences, we believe this partnership will simplify the process, shorten the lead time, and reduce the effort around evaluating and purchasing a solution for OCUL’s members.”
Credit unions trust the solutions recommended by OCUL Services Corporation since they have a deep understanding of the goals and challenges experienced by credit unions in Ohio and ensure that everything needed for a smooth implementation has been put in place. Success happens with the right partners and solutions.
OCUL Services Corporation (OSC), an affiliate of the Ohio Credit Union League, is the business service provider for credit unions and financial service partners across several states. OSC leverages its expert knowledge and deep relationships to drive growth and operational success through compliance, payments, lending, digital, and people-focused solutions. For more information, visit oculservicescorp.com or follow OSC on LinkedIn.
Cotribute is the award-winning fintech platform that enables profitable revenue and member growth for credit unions. Cotribute’s capabilities include digital account opening, loan application, member onboarding, smart cross-selling, robotic process automation (for back-office operations), analytics and SEG/community engagement programs. Cotribute’s clients range from Fortune 500 financial institutions operating across the US to small regional credit unions. Cotribute is built on blazing fast cloud-based micro-services architecture, is SOC2 Type 2 certified, seamlessly integrates with core systems and is on a mission to deliver beautiful digital experiences to every member. For more information, visit cotribute.com or follow Cotribute on Linkedin.
