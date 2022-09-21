October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month

RHODE ISLAND, September 21 - (Providence, R.I.) The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will present Rhode Island Archaeology Month throughout October. This program showcases Rhode Island's rich archaeological heritage through a series of free public educational events led by professional archaeologists.

There are a dozen events scheduled and more to come. Details and descriptions are online at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022.

Saturday, October 1 + Sunday, October 2 | 11am - 4pm Artifact Recovery Days (hands-on archaeology, house tour, exhibits) Little Compton Historical Society, 548 West Main Rd., Little Compton Contact: programs@littlecompton.org to register.

Thursday, October 6 | 6 - 7pm NBG Presents: Annalisa Heppner (live virtual presentation on North Burial Ground) Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov

Saturday, October 15 | 12 - 1pm Cemetery Archaeology Walking Tour North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov

Saturday, October 15 | 1 - 4pm Data Workshop/Data Collection Project (document NBG's oldest headstones) North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov

Saturday, October 15 | 1pm Revisiting the Archaeology of the Kelly House and Blackstone Canal (walking tour) Captain Wilbur Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln

Sunday, October 16 | 1 - 3 pm I Dig Slater Mill (engage in public archaeology programs) Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket

Wednesday, October 19 | 6 - 7pm Project Highlights from Engaging the Americas at the Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology (live virtual program) A link to the Zoom event will be posted at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022 in October.

Saturday, October 22 | 11am - 3pm Archaeology of College Hill Community Archaeology Day (hands-on archaeology) Corner of Hope Street and Lloyd Avenue, Moses Brown School, Providence Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or (401)863-3188

Saturday, October 22 | 11am - 3pm Uncover Archaeology: Community Archaeology Day (exhibits, drawing workshop, meet archaeologists) Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology, R.I. Hall, Brown University, Providence (60 George St) Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or (401)863-3188

Saturday, October 22 + Sunday, October 23 | 9am - 2pm Archaeological Excavations at Old Potterville School (meet archaeologists, engage in local history) 316 Old Plainfield Pike, Scituate More information: www.facebook.com/ScituatePreservation

Monday, October 24 | 6 - 7pm The Search for HMS Gaspee: History, Technology, Citizen Science, and Results (panel presentation and discussion) Warwick Public Library, 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick Contact: rhodeislandmap@yahoo.com

Throughout October Archaeology of the Pierce Rum Distillery in Bristol (video recording) A link to the video will be posted at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022 in October.

