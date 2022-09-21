Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,829 in the last 365 days.

October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month

RHODE ISLAND, September 21 - (Providence, R.I.) The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will present Rhode Island Archaeology Month throughout October. This program showcases Rhode Island's rich archaeological heritage through a series of free public educational events led by professional archaeologists.

There are a dozen events scheduled and more to come. Details and descriptions are online at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022.

Saturday, October 1 + Sunday, October 2 | 11am - 4pm Artifact Recovery Days (hands-on archaeology, house tour, exhibits) Little Compton Historical Society, 548 West Main Rd., Little Compton Contact: programs@littlecompton.org to register.

Thursday, October 6 | 6 - 7pm NBG Presents: Annalisa Heppner (live virtual presentation on North Burial Ground) Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov

Saturday, October 15 | 12 - 1pm Cemetery Archaeology Walking Tour North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov

Saturday, October 15 | 1 - 4pm Data Workshop/Data Collection Project (document NBG's oldest headstones) North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov

Saturday, October 15 | 1pm Revisiting the Archaeology of the Kelly House and Blackstone Canal (walking tour) Captain Wilbur Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln

Sunday, October 16 | 1 - 3 pm I Dig Slater Mill (engage in public archaeology programs) Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket

Wednesday, October 19 | 6 - 7pm Project Highlights from Engaging the Americas at the Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology (live virtual program) A link to the Zoom event will be posted at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022 in October.

Saturday, October 22 | 11am - 3pm Archaeology of College Hill Community Archaeology Day (hands-on archaeology) Corner of Hope Street and Lloyd Avenue, Moses Brown School, Providence Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or (401)863-3188

Saturday, October 22 | 11am - 3pm Uncover Archaeology: Community Archaeology Day (exhibits, drawing workshop, meet archaeologists) Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology, R.I. Hall, Brown University, Providence (60 George St) Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or (401)863-3188

Saturday, October 22 + Sunday, October 23 | 9am - 2pm Archaeological Excavations at Old Potterville School (meet archaeologists, engage in local history) 316 Old Plainfield Pike, Scituate More information: www.facebook.com/ScituatePreservation

Monday, October 24 | 6 - 7pm The Search for HMS Gaspee: History, Technology, Citizen Science, and Results (panel presentation and discussion) Warwick Public Library, 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick Contact: rhodeislandmap@yahoo.com

Throughout October Archaeology of the Pierce Rum Distillery in Bristol (video recording) A link to the video will be posted at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022 in October.

-end-

You just read:

October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.