Swiss Learning to Open First U.S. Office in Downtown Miami this Fall
Parents are invited to learn about Swiss Learning’s multicultural boarding schools and culturally enriching camps at a free educational breakfast on Oct. 12
By having a presence in the Magic City, we can connect directly with families and help them find the right fit for their children and teens.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Learning, the world’s leading consortium of boarding and hotel management schools in Switzerland, today announced plans to open its first U.S. office on Brickell Avenue in Downtown Miami. To coincide with its forthcoming Miami office, Swiss Learning and its company founder Christophe-Xavier Clivaz will host an educational breakfast for families who are interested in learning about short- and long-term study abroad programs and culturally enriching camp experiences for their children ages 4 to 18 years old. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, October 12 at Swan Restaurant, at 90 NE 39th St. in the Design District. Spaces are limited, RSVP to events@swisslearning.com.
“When determining where to open Swiss Learning’s first U.S. office, Miami was an easy choice,” said Carla Jakubovic, regional director of Americas for Swiss Learning and an alumna of the prestigious Les Roches International Global Hospitality Management School. “Miami is the gateway to Latin America and other countries and a tourism hub – everything that’s important to us. By having a presence in the Magic City, we can connect directly with families in search of a safe and transformative multicultural learning experience and help them find the right fit for their children and teens.”
From engaging with peers from around the world to learning multiple languages and jetting off to the Vatican for a class history lesson, Swiss Learning serves as a model for superior private education. The Geneva-based company boasts 14 prestigious boarding schools and two hotel management schools, along with summer and winter camps. At next month’s event, parents can meet with delegates from each school to learn more. Swiss Learning will raffle exciting prizes, including a full-paid summer camp experience.
Switzerland consistently ranks among the best education system in the world and Swiss Learning contributes to this high status with its inquiry-based and engaged learning as opposed to memorization. Students gain a global perspective and multicultural awareness by networking with other students of different nationalities and ethnicities. The lifelong connections they make, and the breadth of education gives students an edge as they matriculate to top universities and become future business leaders.
Additionally, Swiss Learning offers first-class hospitality training at its hotel management schools, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education and Glion Institute of Higher Education. The schools combine hotel management and international business with curriculums encompassing the hospitality industry in its entirety – from rooms division management to finance and general management. Jakubovic, who started her career with The Ritz-Carlton, adds, “Graduates of Swiss Learning’s hotel management schools receive their pick of job opportunities with prestigious brands such as The Ritz-Carlton and Audemars Piguet.”
Other advantages of Swiss Learning’s robust programs are students’ ability to be immersed in innovation and technology and participate in sports, music, art, extracurricular activities, excursions and more.
To connect with Swiss Learning and explore options for boarding schools or camp experiences in Switzerland, visit https://www.swisslearning.com/ or contact Carla Jakubovic at carla@swisslearning.com.
About Swiss Learning
In 2006, Swiss Learning was founded in Geneva by a group of esteemed boarding school leaders with a long tradition of excellence in education and boarding facilities in Switzerland. Situated in the heart of Europe, Swiss Learning draws students from over 120 countries to its 14 boarding schools, two hotel management schools, and culturally enriching camps that take place at safe city and mountain campuses with spectacular backdrops. Now, with offices around the world, Swiss Learning helps families find the right school for their children, allowing them to maximize their potential and flourish. Swiss Learning is the flagship of Swiss education, highlighting the pedagogical, multilingual and multicultural benefits of studying in Switzerland. For more information, visit www.swisslearning.com.
