New Bitcoin ATM opens in Oley, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Oley, PA. The bitcoin ATM at Oley, PA is located at Gulf Express Gas Station at 1141 Memorial Hwy, Oley, PA 19547. The bitcoin ATM is placed at the front of the store, on the left of the entrance, next to the traditional ATM. The Bitcoin ATM at Oley is available to customers 7 days a week and is servicing the citizens of Oley as well as the entire Marple Township and Delaware County.
You can buy or sell bitcoin on the machine for cash.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Oley to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local convenient store. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Oley, Broomall, Line Lexington, Palmerton, Blue Ball, Allentown, Birdsboro, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Oley uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Noah Carmichael
You can buy or sell bitcoin on the machine for cash.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Oley to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local convenient store. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Oley, Broomall, Line Lexington, Palmerton, Blue Ball, Allentown, Birdsboro, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Oley uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Noah Carmichael
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here
How to buy Bitcoin in Oley, PA