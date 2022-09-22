Why choose Tianfu Agri-Expo Park China as the main venue of the 2022 Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival?
One of the highlights of Tianfu Agri-Expo Park China is the display of Chinese rich farming history The park is the permanent venue of Sichuan Agricultural ExpoFONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival is a festival for farmers. It is celebrated on every Autumn Equinox since 2018. As a national festival exclusively for farmers, it has gradually become the symbol of traditional Chinese farming culture, also, the gallery of China's Rural Revitalization Strategy. The main venue of the 2022 Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival is set in TIANFU AGRI-EXPO PARK CHINA in Xinjin District, Chengdu.
One of the highlights of TIANFU AGRI-EXPO PARK CHINA is the display of Chinese rich farming history. The park is also the permanent venue of Sichuan Agricultural Expo. It is chosen as the main venue of the festival because of the new developments in “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” in this place.
TIANFU AGRI-EXPO PARK CHINA covers an area of 113 square kilometres. In its core area——Tianfu Agri-Expo Island, the designs of main buildings apply the characteristics of Chinese farming seasons and solar terms. For example, the Science &Technology Innovation Linpan is in the shape of a green seedling, indicating spring. The Main Exhibition Hall is in the shape of a rice plant waving in the wind, indicating summer. The Smart Media Convergence Centre is in the shape of a barn, indicating autumn. The Cultural and Creative Linpan is in the shape of a mountain covered with snow, indicating winter. Besides, the 24-metre-high observation deck is called "24 Solar Terms Tower", and all meeting rooms in the Conference Centre are named after the 24 solar terms. With the concept of "running an agricultural expo in the fields", TIANFU AGRI-EXPO PARK CHINA has built a comprehensive exhibition space, including the indoor exhibition hall, outdoor exhibition area, as well as the exhibition areas of Linpan and field.
You can discover the charm of modern agriculture in TIANFU AGRI-EXPO PARK CHINA. Staffs can monitor crops in the fields remotely, simply by using their mobile phones or computers. From sowing to harvesting, all can be achieved intelligently. Digital application scenarios such as the “New Hope” Smart Farming Demonstration Base, 58 Agriculture National Headquarters and Demonstration Base are also being unlocked.
TIANFU AGRI-EXPO PARK CHINA is also empowering rural revitalization at a deeper level. Along with its development, Zhanghe Village, located in the core area of the PARK, is embracing a great opportunity for industrial development. It was once a "hollow village". In 2018, using about 26,000 square metres of collective construction land, adopting the "Internet plus shared farm" model, Zhanghe Village launched many industrial operation projects in the community, such as Buer Meal Bar, the Shared Supermarket and Food Minus. Via these projects, the village has transformed fields into parks, labors into experiences, agricultural products into commodities. And it is benefiting a lot from these projects through guaranteed income and operating dividends.
New changes in TIANFU AGRI-EXPO PARK CHINA and the emergence of new businesses release signals of opportunity. Many talents are coming here with teams and technologies, providing endogenous power for rural revitalization. In order to give full play to the initiatives of talents, TIANFU AGRI-EXPO PARK CHINA has introduced many collaborative innovation projects. For example, the Teaching and Research Base of the Party School of the Central Committee of CPC, the Demonstration Base for the Transformation of Agricultural Science and Technology Achievements of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and the Sichuan Modern Agricultural Industry Research Institute of China Agricultural University. Together with New Hope Group and Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, it also establishes “Tianfu Hope Green-Collar Academy”, for the growth of rural innovation and entrepreneurship.
TIANFU AGRI-EXPO PARK CHINA is also an incubator for platform-based industrial projects, serving as a platform to attract different platform-based enterprises with teams, traffic, capital and technologies, and develop new cross-industry collaboration based on the countryside, in order to achieve a "bumper harvest" on a wider scale and at more levels.
