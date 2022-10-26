Halloween Tricks and Treats for Healthy Skin from Dermatology Partners

Board-certified Physician Assistant Nicole Schnell, PA-C Dermatology Partners - Macungie Dermatology Partners - Laurys Station

MACUNGIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spooky night of costumes, makeup, and candy, Halloween is almost here! This Halloween, it’s time to trick or treat yourself to good skin care tips and beware of products to ensure that you will keep your skin healthy before, during, and after the spooky night of Halloween. Costumes, face paints, and thick costume makeup can cause breakouts or allergic reactions that are not so great for your skin if you are not careful. From “goblin” up moisture to “masquerading” with a clarifying mask, we at Dermatology Partners want to share a few tricks and treats to keep your skin and hair feeling their best this Halloween. So don’t stop planning that costume just yet!

Keeping your Skin from Looking like the Devil

Before putting anything on your skin or hair, it is always a good idea to read the label on the item, as some products may cause irritation to your skin, or hair. Halloween costumes can contribute to skin issues, especially for those who are latex allergic or latex sensitive. Be weary of face masks as they may contain materials that may trigger rashes or other sensitive reactions to your skin. Try as best as you can to bundle up to protect your skin from the season of change. This can help reduce how harsh elements including windburn and the sunlight can harm your skin when you are outdoors depending how the weather is on Halloween.

Don’t want to look like a Clown this Halloween?

Here are a few Tips & Tricks

Choosing Halloween makeup may seem as simple as finding the colors you need, but there is a lot more to consider when selecting your face paint for your costume. If you are planning on going all out with layers of makeup, paint, sprays, glitters, or fake blood you should know what you are putting on your body before you may have an allergic reaction or have negative side-effects after the spooky night is over. Even if you read the ingredients, we recommend trying to apply the product in a less conscious location for a few days in a row to observe the area to make sure that your skin does not have any sensitivities to the product. This will help you see if you’re going to react to wearing the product for a longer period of time before the day of Halloween. If a rash or breakout develops, try finding other products that you will not react to. For best results when selecting a costume that requires face paint, using everyday makeup can result in the best choice when going for your Halloween look this Halloween. If you want to go for a look that requires something a little more heavy duty, there are some things you need to know first.

Tricks to help Treat your Skin

If you are opting for the Halloween makeup found in your local drugstore, or party supply store, make sure to prep your skin. Prepping your skin before applying thick costume makeup or face paint is one of the most important things you can do to prevent makeup breakouts. Excessive makeup or cheap Halloween face paint will also not be able to soak into your pores if there is a layer of heavy moisturizing cream to protect your face from the chemicals in the product.

Before applying your makeup, first cleanse and exfoliate your skin thoroughly. Exfoliating not only provides a smooth canvas for applying makeup, but it also eliminates dead skin cells and opens clogged pores. After cleaning and exfoliating, moisturize your skin with a layer of moisturizer. Using moisturizer helps with dry and sensitive skin. The thicker the moisturizer is applied to your skin, the better it works. Creams generally work better than lotions. Then apply a primer before applying makeup. The primer will act as a barrier between the makeup and your skin. This is an important barrier that will help shield your skin against any damage the costume makeup may cause.

Don’t live a Halloween Nightmare

After a fun night full of candy and creepy clowns, the last thing you want to do is leave on all the costume makeup. Removing your Halloween makeup is very important. Be sure to completely wash your face and hair before going to bed. Use a gentle facial cleanser to remove all the layers of makeup. Most Halloween makeup will most likely contain heavy oils and therefore may need an oil-based cleanser for removal. While cleansing may remove the majority of makeup from the surface of your skin, exfoliation will clear out any product that has made its way deeper into your pores. This will help your skin guard against breakouts, unclogs your pores, and calms inflammation. Then moisturize again.

If you’ve applied any false eyelashes or any type of stick-ons to your face it is best to invest in adhesive remover. Never pull anything off your skin without using an appropriate cleansing aid or adhesive remover to help with the process of removing the stick-ons from your face.

Have a Happy Halloween

Start your Halloween planning now, so you have time to do your research and have all your products and cleansers ready. These tips will keep your skin in healthy conditions through Halloween if you follow the given steps to insure healthy, looking skin before, during, and after Halloween. We hope you find this information helpful and for you to enjoy your Halloween. Staying on top of your changing skin needs to help stay away from spooky skin problems.

If you find your skin is still having issues with these tips and tricks and you experience irritation, itchiness, or have a rash by following these given steps, please reach out to us at Dermatology Partners at (888) 895-3376 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online with our Nicole Schnell, PA-C at our Macungie or Laurys Station offices.