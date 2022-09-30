Producer and Rapper MC Holy Ghost Says It "Dozen Matter"

MC Holy Ghost - Rap Artist / Producer / Ent.repreneur / Activist MC Holy Ghost - Rap Artist / Producer / Ent.repreneur / Activist MC Holy Ghost - Rap Artist / Producer / Ent.repreneur / Activist MC Holy Ghost - Rap Artist / Producer / Ent.repreneur / Activist MC Holy Ghost "Black and Dreaded" - Album Cover

Boston Artist MC Holy Ghost Releases Music Video from Black and Dreaded Album - "Dozen Matter"

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underground Boston-area producer and rapper MC Holy Ghost dropped his new album earlier this year; Black and Dreaded. The first single, “Can’t Take Me Down,” is a reggae-influenced anthem promoting the decriminalization of cannabis. MC Holy Ghost also just released a new music video for the single, "Dozen Matter".

MC Holy Ghost was influenced by various artists such as K-Solo, KRS-One, Chuck D, Ice Cube, and NWA, delivers spiritually infused political rap with socially conscious lyrics about issues such as police and prison reform. Born in jail to an incarcerated mother, MC Holy Ghost was adopted at age 2 by the Rev. James Breeden, an Episcopal priest active in the civil rights movement of the sixties and seventies in Boston, MA. Rev. Breeden was one of 15 clergy Freedom Riders arrested in 1961 in Jackson, Mississippi. MC Holy Ghost draws upon his faith, and the wisdom, strength and courage learned from his dad to continue the fight for all people's rights.

The visuals for "Dozen Matter" were shot at Boston’s historic Franklin Park Zoo, in Roxbury, MA. The irony today is the video was intentionally shot at the Abandoned "Bear" Cages to be a reflection of MC Holy Ghost's stance against political oppression. Even though the lyrics were written years ago, the timeliness of his message is always present. From the insurrection, the decriminalization of cannabis, to the present political climate; there is plenty that matters, however God should be the focal point.

When asked about the meaning behind this song, MC Holy Ghost explained "All that matters is Christ. The rest doesn't matter." When asked about the use of 'dozen' in the title he offered; "The reference is to the twelve apostles that will judge at the end of time, and indirectly, the 'so-called' twelve that plotted to overthrow the US Capital.”

The first released single from the album, “Can't Take Me Down” was mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Brian "Big Bass" Gardner, who was given the nickname “Big Bass” by Dr. Dre when Gardner mastered Dre’s 1992 debut studio album, “Chronic,” considered the number-one mastered hip-hop album. The song has secured more than 1.04 million plays on SoundCloud to date and has reached #1 on WXAV Hip-hop in Chicago. The title album, "Black and Dreaded" has hit #15 - for Top Download Streams nationally while his latest video release enjoys airplay on Video Hits in NY, The Chubb Show in NC, OK-TV in Germany and No More Dirty TV from AL. Reviews of his music further support this success; "MC Holy Ghost brings me back to the days of raw hip hop. This album has thuggish, ruggish swag I’m diggin’, a healthy dose of bangin’ beats, complimented by rugged lyrics." - Lara Jardullo - The Noise.

“With the political climate the way it is today, we need to focus on our love for one another, on changing our direction in life, in remembering our past while moving ourselves forward. Our Democracy is under assault. We 'are' the people, we need to keep alert and remain vigilant against all the forces of evil and those trying to take our vote and voice away. That's what matters.” says MC Holy Ghost.

Aside from his music and the message, MC Holy Ghost is also the owner of Boston Live Magazine, representing live music in Boston, MA since 1995, and is involved in several other ventures. MC Holy Ghost is the President and C.E.O. of the Boston Live Charity Fund, Inc., giving local children and schools funding for music. In addition, he is the founder of V.A.P.O.R. (Victory Against Prohibiting Our Rights) for marijuana advocacy and is the owner of GodCreatedMarijuana.org, a website and letter for marijuana reform internationally.

Stay up on all the latest news with MC Holy Ghost through social media at Facebook https://twitter.com/mcholyghost, Twitter https://twitter.com/mcholyghost, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mcholyghost/ @MCHolyGhost.

MC Holy Ghost - Dozen Matter (Official Music Video)