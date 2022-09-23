DLS Technology places No. 192 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.
Ottawa, Ontario: DLS Technology is pleased to announce it placed No. 192 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.
DLS’ evolution and growth reflect our team’s ongoing commitment to excellence, integrity and innovation.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. DLS Technology earned its spot with three-year growth of 227%.
— Eric She, President, DLS Technology Corp
Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.
The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.
“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”
“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About DLS Technology Corporation
Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for four consecutive years, DLS is a leading Solutions Integrator and technology innovations firm providing advanced Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics and Digital Transformation services nationwide. DLS offers comprehensive technology solutions and services to national clients within the government, healthcare, defence and finance sectors.
vKey is a best of breed Cybersecurity Platform that mitigates security threats and risks associated with your end users and their endpoint devices in order to deliver today’s modern workplace. vKey transforms any computer into a clean, highly secure, self-contained corporately managed work environment virtually impossible to compromise.
To find out more about DLS or vKey, please contact us at info@dlstech.com or info@vkey.ca
