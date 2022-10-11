Every College should teach Problem Solving as a Course

Come and get them while they last-PHD's in problem solving

Life is nothing but a series of daily problems that need solving

Getting the right people with purposeful direction reduces problems every time” — Stehpen Gravett

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Gravett offers a suggestion on how to improve your daily life through better "problem solving."

Problem solving- "Mid way through my career as a developer I wondered why colleges don’t require that you take a course in problem solving. Similar to why in high school they don’t teach you about money and balancing a checkbook. Having said that, I am sure that courses similar to this are probably offered in some form. But offering a BS in “Problem Solving” would be a step in the right direction."

Why take a course in problem solving? Certainly everyone has a somewhat different opinion of the everyday problem solving abilities they have. Some are in denial but, most have accurate portrayals. "I have been asked many times how I got into the business of building homes and developing land. I think one answer would be, I am pretty good at solving problems. Keeping my head down and working through all obstacles until the solution evolves."

When a student is in high school or college they are fairly well focused-some more than others. This is a perfect time to teach daily useful tools that will improve one's life. The world has a way of teaching this discipline over time by trial and error so that when you are 40 years old (pick a date) you should be a good problem solver. "But, wouldn't it be nice to have learned those lessons 20 years earlier? Would it be beneficial? I believe so."

"Take an example of a profession like mine. A Builder/Developer? How does problem solving help that process?"

1. Problems related to talent assemblage. Developers don’t do the actual work they direct it by assembling the best team of subs available. It can be said that Developers are merely "job brokers." They hire talent for a fee to do a small (or large) portion of the project at hand. This sector of the development process can have major problems: people don't show up, poor quality, opposing personalities, etc. In general the best policy is to become an extremely open minded person, remember to treat people as adults, but most of all hold them responsible and accountable for their work. Easier said than done. "Over the years, I have learned that meeting people at their level and showing flexibility works wonders. Having a well written scope of their job requirements and a solid contract is essential in order to establish a performance base line."

2. Extreme organizing. Once a talented team is established and all duties of the job are thoroughly discussed the process must be choreographed. Anyone can build and develop a project given unlimited time and an unlimited budget, but that is not realistic. To be effective jobs must be done on time and within a budget- no mystery there. To do this and to avoid a myriad of problems along the way high organizational skills are necessary. This takes preparation and detailed schedules. After having this mind set for every job habits are formed and job flow becomes second nature-major problems are avoided.

3. Polish the stone. Once all of the subcontractors have finished their jobs in the proper sequence under the guidance of a talented superintendent's directions, it is time to walk the homes with the new home buyer and create a checklist for punch out and prepare to sell this newly constructed commodity to its rightful owner. Again, this position requires a talented person within the organization that truly cares about the job presentation- a perfectionist would do well here. This position demands good communication skills as well because as great as your homeowners are at contract signing sometimes a different personality can emerge after "move-in" when warranty work starts. The tricky part is saying no once a warranty period expires or problems will fester. Having written guidelines or a move-in handbook are extremely important and set the tone for overall expectations. Don't expect to win every battle or be everyone's friend. But, when a new homeowner settles into the reality of the situation as outlined and their newly acquired assets become more valuable they recognize how important it was having a great and talented staff build their new home.

"There is no book called “Problem Solving in Real Estate for Dummies” to refer to. Over years of trial and error and repeating problems over and over then adapting better methods each time you finally get it. At that moment I realized that I am basically a job broker with extremely good problem-solving capabilities. I wish they had taught that in college. That not only goes for a good builder/developer, this applies to most successful business people as well. PROBLEM SOLVED.

Stephen Gravett has been a real estate developer for over 45 years and was most recently CEO of Kennedy Homes for the past 11 years and is still CEO of Kennedy Development Partners (KDP) and full time Director of Operations for 5 Star Developers. He is also a state licensed broker and since 1980 a State licensed General Contractor Unlimited. He flew B-52’s in the US Air Force during the Vietnam war