New Home Features Buyer's Are Looking For

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s buyers look at several key items when making their home buying choices aside from the obvious ones of: location, builder’s reputation, schools, and convenient surroundings. “Increasingly, and especially due to the past affects of COVID online home shopping has become very sophisticated. Photography and virtual tours must be professional and informative. But once, a consumer decides on its best possible choices the following features may be the difference between a sale and losing out to the competition,” explains Stephen Gravett.

Kitchens and bathrooms– These are the items that consumers zone in on. Concentrate on making standard kitchens and baths as competitively attractive as possible by offering numerous options to customers that want to customize these areas. Give people wide choices in tile selections, shower enclosure options, plumbing fixtures, tubs, sinks, and specialty items as well (mirrors, towel bars, TP holders, etc.) Kitchens should offer a wide array of appliances, counter tops, cabinets, lighting, and flooring. With so many home specifications on line and with so many tech savvy home buyers searching on line, by the time buyers finally visit a builder's models and color out selection studios, they are prepared (and expect) to be wowed. Never underestimate the home buying consumer when it comes to home interior knowledge.

Flooring and Tile – Right up there with Kitchens and bathrooms and an very desired part of Buyer wants, is flooring. Offering numerous selections of flooring options is important. Not just because people want their own unique interior, but in many cases they want choices for health and other reasons. Clients with airborne allergies and material allergies may prohibit certain flooring surfaces like carpeting being included in a home. Many of these buyers want hard surfaces such as wood and vinyl in order to keep the dust down and for ease of cleaning. Yet, others have allergies to glues and chemicals in certain flooring materials. Take the time to know what goes into various flooring types as well as knowing your clients allergies and medical afflictions.

Appliances– Appliances can make a huge difference in any kitchen. Drab uninviting kitchens are a negative and, in many cases, can be upgraded to stainless steel appliance packages for very little money especially, if you are remodeling. From time to time appliance manufacturers bring out slick looking new futuristic models that are very beguiling to both men and women buyers. When shown in decorated models they create an aura of luxurious customization. Don't underestimate kitchens on network cooking shows either. People picture themselves in stylish kitchens like these in new dream homes. National builder home shows provide a one stop shopping bazaar for appliances, flooring, cabinets and plumbing fixtures. Attending such shows is not only educational but, they are fun too.

Cabinets and Counter tops– These two items go hand in hand when buyers are making kitchen and bath selections. Having a wide range of colors and styles is important. Showing illustrations of all of the sectors mentioned above in a model row should be a top priority for builders. However, don't overdo it with too many upgrades as "sticker shock" can turn a buyer away. Standard features and options should be blended logically. Some builders will have one home on model row with only standard selections. This is not recommended as the other models will so dramatically out shine the standard model that the standard model will not sell well. This can be particularly disastrous in town home models where attached units may not easily be changed out.

Secondary to these categories are lighting, low voltage, closet built-ins, and shower enclosures. With home price averages moving up and mortgage rates climbing people that can afford to buy today are very disciplined in spending money on new homes. Sales staffs must be able to understand buyer wants and the buyer's realistic budgets. The days of loading up with options at very low interest rates is not around at this time. Having said that, astute builders who go to the trouble to establish design centers with multiple options will be rewarded for their efforts and will enjoy a broader buying spectrum.

Stephen Gravett has been a real estate developer for over 47 years and was most recently CEO of Kennedy Homes and is still CEO of Kennedy Development Partners (KDP) and full time Director of Operations for 5 Star Developers. Visit http://www.stehengravett.com for more interesting topics.