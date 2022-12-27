It's never too late to accept the next great opportunity -be ready!

Career Mode - Decisions, Decisions. Stop, think, be objective. This is real.

When presented with an unexpected career fork in the road, stop and allow the dream to unfold mentally.” — Stehpen Gravett

"Stephen Gravett Shares Advice for Changing Careers Quickly."

"Probably the hardest decision in any person’s life is to decide what one wants to do in life to make a living. Imagine, being settled in and a new opportunity comes from out of nowhere, should you take it? Seriously considering the pursuit of that opportunity, even if it meant leaving the comfort zone for a dream job or vice versa- how do you decide."

"Imagine chasing a goal for 10 years and you are about to realize that moment. A great living, short hours and total job flexibility are there for the taking. What's next should be patience, due diligence and self-analysis. Moments of enormous importance should be carefully surveyed and don't jump. This is especially important if during that long wait the current job (maybe career) is satisfying and well liked. This is not a "grass is greener" situation this is real life, "can't take it back," now or never moment. Chances are you have made serious strides in the current career and the pursuit of the dream is more consuming and tempting than the new career itself.

Starting over, relocation, lowered pay to start, and the big question- will I be happy? Jobs come and go, but career changes are rare in life. Whatever the ultimate decision this fork in the road moment deserves penetrating and objective scrutiny. Chances are, once one leaves a satisfying career (although different from the dreamed of career) the door behind is generally shut forever. But if one actually takes the new fork in the road career that should not be feared. Going for it is truly an American trait.

Examine the 'CAREER SILVER LINING" that may occur just before that FORK IN THE ROAD.

1. Don't underestimate the previous body of work and how it can be adapted to a new career.i

2. Don't be afraid to ignore the fork in the road if not 100% committed. Stay put.

3. Don't perseverate over the "should have, would have " lingering doubt. It's distracting. Move on and refocus.

4. For the family ask yourself, "will this give me happiness for the foreseeable future?" Take the necessary time in deciding the next move.

TODAY THINGS ARE A LITTLE DIFFERENT. Young people today in many respects are blessed with numerous different job opportunities in this age of shortages. Nonetheless, understand that an industry change means that there may be several new employers along the way when ascending in the industry itself. "I review many resumes, many from younger applicants and it still surprises me how often they move around and how little time they spend at each new job." Give yourself a chance to shine and to impress the boss. In general, that means at least 3 years of solid committed work and a "do whatever it takes" attitude. With so much job poaching for good people it is very tempting to accelerate financial goals by moving at the slightest pay increase. Stop, smell the roses and be ready for that silver lining at the next fork in the road.

Stephen Gravett has been a real estate developer for over 48 years and was CEO of Kennedy Homes for the past 12 years and is still CEO of Kennedy Development Partners (KDP) and full time Director of Operations for 5 Star Developers. He is also a state licensed broker and since 1980 a State licensed General Contractor Unlimited. He flew B-52’s in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.