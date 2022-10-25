Wedding Industry Raises Awareness and Funds for Ukrainians
Wedding Marketing Educator Brian Lawrence brings together business owners and influencers for humanitarian relief.TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing consultant Brian Lawrence is heading an effort involving wedding business owners and industry influencers to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Lawrence was inspired to start the fundraising effort after meeting Maryna Poberezhna, a marketing student from Kiev. She had applied for an internship with Lawrence's firm just two days before the invasion of Ukraine.
During the spring, Lawrence was reviewing intern applications and came across Poberezhna's. He reached out to her through email and found her living in Poland after the invasion. Lawrence offered her an internship and helped financially as she and her mother made their way to the United Kingdom through a relief agency.
With Poberezhna's assistance researching humanitarian efforts for her country, Lawrence selected Nova Ukraine as a fundraising platform. Nova Ukraine focuses on providing charity for high priorities such as emergency and first aid, medicine, food, shelter, and evacuations. Lawrence has also put together a Facebook Group, Wedding Industry for Ukraine, that's a collaboration of industry leaders who are reaching out to their audiences and wedding business contacts to help raise money.
Lawrence is the owner of a website design and SEO agency devoted exclusively to the $60 billion US wedding industry.
Market research from The Wedding Report predicts 2.5 million couples will tie the knot this year. During COVID, couples postponed their weddings and now this year, as well as next, will be banner years.
Lawrence's 40-year career includes ownership in a variety of wedding businesses and a vice presidency at a national stationery company. In addition to owning the marketing firm, Lawrence is also a well-regarded wedding industry educator. He has appeared on numerous podcasts, written for leading trade journal VOWS Magazine and is a frequent speaker at Wedding MBA, a national conference for wedding professionals and business owners.
