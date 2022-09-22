2022 Latest Study on Organic Fruit Powder Market 2028- Industry Size, Share, & Growth Analysis by Top Players

Growing demand for healthy and natural products and increasing innovations in the food industry are expected to drive global organic fruit powder market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Organic Fruit Powder Market Size is expected to reach USD XX million in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒇𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒔 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒇𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒍𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒇 𝒍𝒊𝒇𝒆, 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒇𝒓𝒖𝒊𝒕𝒔, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅.

Organic fruit powder is procured from natural fruits, and processed by various methods such as free-dried, vacuum-dried, spray-dried, and belt dried. This powder provides all minerals, proteins, fibers, antioxidants, and vitamins that the original fruit contains. The organic powder is extracted from some of the commonly consumed fruits including strawberry, blackcurrant, apple, blueberry, peach, plum, and apricot. Organic fruit powders are amazingly versatile, tasty, highly nutritious, and help in healthy digestion. In addition, these have a longer shelf life, fresh taste, and require minimal preparation and are thus widely used across bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Factors such as increasing demand for clean-label ingredients in products, high usage of fruit powder in coffee drinks, protein shakes, and tomato paste, and growing inclination towards nutritious food are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, seasonal dependency on procurement of raw materials, fluctuations in prices, and availability of adulterated fruit powder are some key factors that can hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑

The freeze dried organic fruit powder segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2022 and 2027 owing to increasing demand for organic and natural fruit powder, high preference for freeze dried powder owing to cost-effective procedure, fresh taste, minimal preparation, and fast hydration, longer shelf life, concentrated nutrition content, and more choices.

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

The online store is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share during the forecast period. This can be due to factors such as increasing penetration of internet, high usage of online apps and websites, availability of various types of organic fruit powders on online platforms at cost-effective rates, and high preference for online shopping due to fast and doorstep delivery, cost-effectiveness, and convenient shopping.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding food and beverage sector, high usage of organic fruit powder food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products, and emergence of organic cosmetics manufactures. In addition, rapid urbanization, improving standard of living, and increasing awareness about benefits of natural and organic products are expected to drive Asia Pacific market growth during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

• Northwest Wild Foods

• Wildly Organic

• Saipro Biotech

• NutraDry

• KARENS NATURALS

• Mevive International Food Ingredients

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐟𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

‣ Freeze Dried Organic Fruit Powder

‣ Vacuum Dried Organic Fruit Powder

‣ Others

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

‣ Supermarket

‣ Convenience Store

‣ Online Store

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

