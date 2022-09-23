Tampa Collection Agency's Effort to Promote Financial Literacy is well-received By Community
Tampa Collection Agency
Life Connection Church, partnered with a Tampa collection agency, hosted a financial literacy workshop for the public and live-streamed the event.
The outline was excellent, well-sourced, informative and practical”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 16th, 2022, the women’s ministry of Life Connection Church hosted a financial literacy workshop for the public and live-streamed the event on the church’s website and YouTube channel. Matt Kiefer, Chief Officer of Information, Compliance, & Development for The Preferred Group of Tampa, presented on a variety of topics that included credit and collections, loans, credit cards, renting versus buying a home, and repairing damaged credit.
Matt Kiefer, who has over two decades of experience working in the collections industry, is well-suited to be in a position of knowledge to help others with common financial mistakes that people make. Kiefer stated that he was pleased with the turnout both in-person and online. “I think we had every age demographic with us, and I was pleased at the questions especially from the younger generations who have missed out on being taught financial literacy in school,” Kiefer said. He also had prepared two full resource pages with links for people to take with them to learn more including the financial literacy website, www.knowMyDebt.com, which is a free public resource put together by the American Collectors Association International (www.acainternational.org) of which Kiefer is a member.
Kiefer added, “ACA International is a great resource for those in the credit and collections industry and they truly care about doing the right thing and helping people and for them to put together a free website educating the public on financial literacy speaks volumes as to the association’s integrity. So many negative things are said about the ARM industry and collection agencies in general, it truly feels great to be able to give back.”
Ariana Ternary, another in attendance said, “It was a great presentation. Even the young people were engaged.” Ailaine Cruz added, “Matt covered a lot of topics in a short amount of time. I now realize the mistakes I have been making and what I need to do from now on to correct them.”
Originally formed as the Filipino International Christian Church in 1992, Life Connection Church Orlando is now a multi-cultural church with services in 3 different expressions: English, Filipino (Tagalog), and Spanish! For more information regarding Life Connection Church Orlando, please visit ficcorlando.com, subscribe to their YouTube channel, or call (407) 382-1016. In addition, one can visit the Life Connection Church Orlando location at 2550 S. Goldenrod Road Orlando, FL 32822.
Preferred Collection and Management Services and the Preferred Group of Tampa are family-founded, local-owned, faith-based, and values-driven organization passionate about helping further the mission by providing much-needed revenue recovery on extended receivables for all types of businesses from medical to service base companies. For more information regarding the Preferred Group of Tampa and Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc., please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. In addition, one can visit the Preferred Group of Tampa new location at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.
