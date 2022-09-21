NICOLA PELTZ BECKHAM UNVEILED AS GRAZIA USA FALL FASHION COVER STAR
The actress and model talks fame, family and why she’s no wannabe in an exclusive cover storyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA USA, the American version of the famed Italian fashion bible GRAZIA from the Mondadori Group, has unveiled Nicola Peltz Beckham, the star of Hulu’s upcoming Welcome to Chippendales, as its cover star for the brand’s fall fashion issue.
In Volume IV of GRAZIA USA, the luxury 260-page quarterly magazine, Peltz Beckham addresses questions surrounding a rumored rift with her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.
Peltz Beckham “reintroduces herself to the world,” as GRAZIA USA Deputy Editor & Digital Director Colleen Kratofil observed in the cover story, titled “Style & Substance.”
“Marrying into a family with an instantly recognizable last name like Beckham, brings with it a heightened level of fame — and scrutiny. But for someone like Nicola Peltz Beckham, a force in her own right who’s been in the spotlight since 2013 with roles in Bates Motel, Transformers: Age of Extinction and other projects, the extra glare doesn’t exactly faze her,” Kratofil wrote.
“I just live my life how I always have,” Peltz Beckham told GRAZIA USA. “They’re great in-laws.” In the interview, the new Mrs. Beckham also addressed starting a family with newlywed husband Brooklyn, son of football legend David, those rumors of a spat over not wearing a Victoria Beckham wedding dress, online trolls, and playing Dorothy Stratten in Hulu’s drama miniseries, Welcome to Chippendales, set to be released on Nov. 22.
ON STARTING A FAMILY:
“Brooklyn tells me every day that he wants kids yesterday and that makes me fall way more in love with him.” she muses. “I'm so excited to be a mom one day. I just want to be as good a mom as my mom is and give them all my attention. So, I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids. But we definitely want a very big family.”
ON BEING A BILLIONAIRE HEIRESS:
“My family is not in the limelight. I don’t see them like that at all.”
ON CHOOSING HER WEDDING DRESS DESIGNER:
“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie [Nicola’s close friend and stylist, stylist Leslie Fremar], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’”
ON THAT RUMORED FEUD:
“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”
ON PLAYING DOROTHY STRATTEN IN WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES:
“It was one of my favorite sets I’ve ever been on. I’ve been a fan of Dorothy’s for so long and her story is so heartbreaking,” Nicola says of the former Canadian Playboy Playmate who was murdered by her estranged husband in 1980. “I actually watched Star 80 when I was younger and her story suck in my mind for so many years. When I got the audition, I was just really excited. I hope people like my performance. I wanted to honor Dorothy because I love her so much.”
ON WRITING AND DIRECTING HER FIRST FILM LOLA JAMES:
“Honestly, I didn’t plan on directing it, it just happened. It was really scary for me because I never directed before.”
Peltz Beckham was photographed in NYC by Jason Kim wearing Maison Margiela Haute Couture featuring Tiffany & Co. jewelry on the cover. Inside the issue, the New York native wears Balenciaga, Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Versace, and Prada. Peltz Beckham was styled by Karen Levitt.
Joining Peltz Beckham in the issue is Iris Apatow, the youngest daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, and Amanda Seyfried, fresh from winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout.
“Nicola, Iris and Amanda all embody what it means to be a star today: empowered, driven and inspirationally authentic,” said Joseph Errico, Editor and Chief Creative Officer of GRAZIA USA. “Our fall fashion issue is a celebration of people and brands alike; specifically, those who are making a difference through purpose and with confidence. I could not be more thrilled to feature a triumvirate of next-generation stars who have graduated from the shadows cast by über-talented family members before them.”
