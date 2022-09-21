FW: 22A5004226/Missing Juvenile
The correct date should be 9/18/22, not 9/14/22.
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881
VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/18/22 @ approximately 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: #12 Road, Newport Center, VT
MISSING JUVENILE: Kaylene LaRose
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/14/22 at approximately 2151 hours, it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Kaylene had returned home safely and is no longer considered missing.
