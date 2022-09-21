Submit Release
FW: 22A5004226/Missing Juvenile

The correct date should be 9/18/22, not 9/14/22. 

 

From: Connor, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, September 20, 2022 1:26 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: 22A5004226/Missing Juvenile

 

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile 

  

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

  

NEWS RELEASE  

          

CASE#:  22A5004226  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Brian Connor                                

STATION:  Derby                      

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881  

  

DATE/TIME:  9/18/22 @ approximately 1000 hours            

INCIDENT LOCATION: #12 Road, Newport Center, VT  

  

MISSING JUVENILE:  Kaylene LaRose  

AGE:  17  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newport Center, VT  

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:    

On 9/14/22 at approximately 2151 hours, it was reported to the Vermont State Police that Kaylene had returned home safely and is no longer considered missing. 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

