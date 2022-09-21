FORMER NISSAN / IHS MARKIT EXECUTIVE JAMES CHAO JOINS ISCANN GROUP AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

James Chao, Chief Strategy Officer, IScann Group IScann Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IScann Group, a strategic communications company driven by OSINT (open-source intelligence) and data analytics, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Chao as its Chief Strategy Officer. In this position, James will be responsible for overseeing IScann Group’s partnership strategy, portfolio strategy as well as chart the course for future growth.

James brings with him two decades of strategic and business development leadership experience with blue chip organisations across several continents. Before coming to IScann Group, James was a strategy and business development leader at Nissan Motor Company, developing new business models and technologies for the sales and marketing division. Before Nissan, James was Managing Director for IHS Markit (now S&P Global) in Asia Pacific, overseeing products, services and strategy. He was responsible for developing IHS Automotive products and services in the region as well as leading strategic initiatives such as partnerships and data expansion. In this role, he was a frequent speaker and facilitator of strategic discussions with business leaders and regularly appeared in global media, such as CNBC and Bloomberg.

During his time at IHS Markit, James also served as General Manager of its joint venture with the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), a state-owned enterprise that develops Chinese automotive policy and regulations. Prior to that, James was part of the leadership team for Casesa & Co., a strategic advisor to the automotive industry, based in New York. James holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Harvard University.

“James’s expertise is exactly what is needed by IScann Group at this time, which is to work with organisations to build capabilities and derive intelligence that is timely, relevant, and produces actionable insights. We are confident that James will be pivotal in developing and driving IScann Group forward to the next level,” said Andrew Vasko, Managing Director of IScann Group.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be part of an organisation that seeks to leverage cross-level disciplines not often seen in the commercial sector, to help our clients to counter an array of serious threats to their brand and reputation. We understand the impact that a company brand has on its economic value, and we are geared to help organisations navigate this journey”, says James.

