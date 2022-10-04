Tehama Expands Global Reach; Enables Channel Partners to Capitalize on the Hybrid Work Revolution

Unlock Opportunity as a Tehama Advantage Partner Why Partner with Tehama? Who We Partner With

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama, provider of the world’s first Carrier for Work™, as part of extending its commitment to enabling the success of its channel partners, today announced updates to the Tehama Advantage Partner program, including its global expansion.

“Ten months ago, we began our journey to amend our channel program,” said Mick Miralis, Vice President of Worldwide Channels, Tehama. “Today I am proud to say we have Advantage Partners located in most major markets around the globe. Further, through the updates we’ve made to the program, partners now can gain the flexibility and agility they need to unlock new opportunities for business and revenue growth.”

In teaming with its channel partners, Tehama has discovered that traditional approaches to delivering and maintaining Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) aren’t viable for the hybrid work era. “Businesses often don’t have the time or resources required to evaluate multiple vendors, execute the procurement cycles for each vendor, integrate selected technologies, then define and create effective management, governance, audit and risk strategies,” continued Miralis. “All of this is highly complex, expensive, and hard to maintain, let alone scale. Through the updated Tehama Advantage Partner initiative and the recently launched Tehama Carrier for Work platform, we are helping our channel partners effectively capitalize on the hybrid work revolution.”

Secure, Powerful and Easy to Manage

Tehama is the only all-in-one platform that lets enterprises launch role-based, ready-to-work, secure cloud work environments for anyone, anywhere - in under an hour. With Tehama, channel partners including Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Systems Integrators (SIs), Independent Hardware and Software vendors (IHVs/IVSs), and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) benefit from:

• A repeatable, highly scalable, turnkey solution that enables businesses to respond quickly to changing market dynamics and pursue new and existing opportunities globally.

• Industry alliances and flexibility, combined with Tehama’s Carrier for Work™, drive growth and success in partners’ go-to-market strategies.

• Everything needed to secure hybrid work – security, compliance, networking, applications, desktops, monitoring and auditing.

• Partner-led business development drives revenue growth, business success, and increases average revenue per user (ARPU).

“We are very excited about our partnership with Tehama. As long-time virtualization specialists, we are truly impressed by how Tehama solutions anticipate the future of virtual workspaces and make it easy for organizations of all sizes to work from anywhere, easily,” said Guillaume Leang, Chief Technology Officer, INSIA. “Their solution is very powerful and at the same time incredibly easy to manage. We are looking forward to working on exciting projects with them in the coming months.”

Channel Partners can Build a High Margin, High Value Annuity Business

Through the Tehama Advantage Partner Program, channel partners have the flexibility and agility they need to move beyond transactional business models and monetize their services offerings in a way that drives business and revenue growth, creates new and distinctive routes to market, and enables them to deliver greater value to their customers.

Miralis added, “What Tehama offers is a game-changing alternative to existing cloud workspace solutions that partners will not find elsewhere. We are committed to empowering our channel partners with the fastest time-to-market and true competitive differentiation for their VDI and DaaS portfolios.”

To learn more about the Tehama Advantage Partner Program, visit https://tehama.io/partners/.

About Tehama

Tehama is the safer, smarter, and more productive way to deploy a hybrid workforce. Tehama’s cloud-based, purpose-built Carrier for Work™ allows organizations to create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere, anytime. Nothing else on the market today connects remote/hybrid workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, and unparalleled security that Tehama offers. For more information, visit tehama.io.

