Teaches Young Readers about Love, Friendship, And Devotion

A small doggo's journey for love and acceptance by everyone in his community.

Sep 21, 2022 - The heartwarming tale of a beautiful little dog and his love for his humans. Nappy’s Bark is all about friendship and how love conquers anything.

Nappy is an adored pet of the Mr. and Mrs. McBean love him and so do the twins. He loves napping – as you can see from his name – but he also enjoys meeting new people and being petted.

One day, out of enthusiasm, Nappy runs to a schoolgirl at the twins’ school. The vice-principal witnessed it and petitioned Nappy to be muzzled and sent away. The twins fight with the vice-principal to not send him away but she is adamant on doing so.

Then finally, during a school event, Nappy turns the tables on his biggest critic

“It’s supposed to be a heartwarming and wholesome story. It shows that animals, especially dogs are harmless. There are misconceptions about dogs being aggressive and hyperactive so I wanted to show children what they’re really like,” commented Bailey, talking about the book and the reason she wrote it. Bailey is an animal activist and journalist who writes short stories to create awareness.

With themes of love, friendship, and kindness Bailey’s aim to educate young readers about the importance of making room in their hearts for their animal friends.

Nappy’s Bark is available on Bailey’s official website.   

Savvy Book Marketing


Mary Bailey


+1-877-427-7477


United States


Website:https://authormarybailey.com/

