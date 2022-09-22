Nonprofit Launches Disability Competency Course to Tackle Health Disparities for Individuals with Physical Disabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Local nonprofit organization, The Chanda Center for Health, has launched a one-of-a-kind CAFP-accredited online course for healthcare professionals to combat the growing health disparities among individuals with long-term physical disabilities. The course, “Disability-Competence Curriculum for Healthcare Providers” aims to increase knowledge and skills amongst healthcare providers, fill in the education gap, and provide better quality care for individuals with disabilities.
The Chanda Center for Health, located in Lakewood, delivers and advocates for integrative therapy, primary care, and other complementary services to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for people with long-term physical disabilities, such as spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and spina bifida.
Accredited by the Colorado Academy of Family Physicians, this course offers healthcare providers seven online modules (with one CME credit per module) that explore a variety of topics such as communication, clinical and preventative care, and creating an accessible practice. Disability Competency is required by law, however there is limited enforcement, and even less guidance and education surrounding the necessary factors that must be in place at a healthcare practice. This course aims to fix that disparity and drive increased awareness and opportunity in the community.
Founder Chanda Hinton has seen the overwhelming need for this course within her own community,
“Persons with disabilities are considered a health disparity group, in that they are subject to avoidable inequities in access, and in the quality of health services. While concerns around transportation, communication, and insurance are contributing factors, the knowledge gap amongst physicians in serving individuals with disabilities is the primary contributor to this inequity. Our Disability Competency Course aims to change that.”
Chanda, who has been living with a spinal cord injury since 1991, has been a champion and advocate for individuals with physical disabilities for the last fifteen years. Her fervor and passion behind the creation of The Center has made a significant impact on the state level through the successful passing of the Spinal Cord Injury Waiver. This piece of legislature covers the Center’s services through Medicaid, allowing more participants to receive the highest quality of care.
Chanda’s hope is that this disability competency course addresses the growing need for more educated and knowledgeable providers in the community, creates more opportunities for individuals with disabilities to receive proper care, and eliminates health barriers for these populations.
To learn more about the course, visit https://chandacenter.thoughtindustries.com/.
The Chanda Center for Health was founded in 2017 to meet the needs of the population it serves. The Center became the one-stop-shop for individuals to access a wide range of services provided by disability competent healthcare professionals and designed to improve health outcomes and lower healthcare costs with disability competent care as the guiding principle.
At the Chanda Center for Health, the dedicated team of experts believe that people living with long-term physical disabilities have the right to create their own healthcare path, live independently, and be active members in community. They deliver services and positive health outcomes through an integrative healthcare model including acupuncture, massage, chiropractic care, adaptive yoga, physical therapy, counseling, behavioral health, and care coordination. Through their partnerships, they also provide our participants with access to primary care and dental care services. Their providers work in a collaborative environment with one goal – to improve the health and wellness of people living with long-term physical disabilities.
