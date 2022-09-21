V20 Group announces purchase of Darien, CT office building
A V20 spokesman announced today that it purchased the property at 9 Old Kings Highway South.
The three-story structure is a Class A office building that is located within walking distance of Darien’s Metro North train station and is less than a block from Interstate 95. The building is the only office property in Darien that employs a full-time doorman and also has a generator that provides power to the building if electricity is out during severe weather.
The spokesman said V20 plans to set aside a substantial budget for capital improvements. Those improvements would include work on the common corridors, the entrance to the building, and to modernize the overall aesthetic appearance of the building, the spokesman said.
V20 said 84 percent of the building is occupied by six tenants. Portfolio Advisors occupies the most space in the building, followed by Alter Domus. Other current tenants include Goodnow Investment Group, Tulane Endowment, Michael Allen, and Northern Right Capital.
The future plan is for V20 to occupy offices within the building. Another new tenant announced for the property is CoreOne Industrial, which will begin leasing space in 2023.
