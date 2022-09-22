Relative Insight adds Sales Enablement Director to head up new Philadelphia office
Kimberly Shernoff joins the text analytics software company to lead the U.S.-based sales team
With the majority of our customer work based in the U.S., our new Philadelphia sales office forms a critical part of our continued growth. We know it will be in great hands with Kim at the helm.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relative Insight, a comparative text analytics software company, has hired sales expert Kimberly Shernoff to head up its new Philadelphia office. As Sales Enablement Director, Shernoff will be responsible for the U.S. division of the company’s commercial team; onboarding and training new staff and managing all aspects of the sales function. She will use her 20+ years of experience in corporate sales and talent acquisition, plus her significant management and coaching skills, to build the new U.S. office.
“With her background in tech coupled with her extensive career coaching and sales training experience, Kim was quite literally the perfect fit for this job,” said James Cuthbertson, CRO of Relative Insight. “With the majority of our customer work based in the United States, our new Philadelphia sales office forms a critical part of our continued growth. We know it will be in great hands with Kim at the helm.”
Shernoff has more than two decades of experience in sales, human capital management, talent acquisition and business development. Prior to her new position as Sales Enablement Director for Relative Insight, Shernoff was an independent coach for businesses and sales executives looking to enhance processes, increase sales velocity and develop targeted strategies for growth. Previously, she held executive level sales and talent recruitment positions at companies such as IBM and was an adjunct professor in advertising and sales at Bucks County Community College. She holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science from Philadelphia University.
The office is located at 1100 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia.
About Relative Insight
Relative Insight is a comparative text analytics software that helps organizations generate actionable insights from text data - using technology originally developed for law enforcement. Relative’s platform combines AI-powered natural language processing with advanced comparative linguistics to analyze any source of text data and drive enhanced contextual understandings of target audiences, competitors and trends. By comparing any amount of qualitative data, Relative Insight reveals differences and similarities in how people and brands speak, using methodology that enables users to glean unique insights in a fast and scalable way. With offices in Lancaster, London, New York and Philadelphia, Relative Insight has a growing international client list including leading global companies such as Sky, Nespresso, Starbucks, General Mills, MetLife and Sony. relativeinsight.com
