Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener and Autorefractor

Spot Vision Screener VS100S-B is an all-in-one camera that measures farsightedness, nearsightedness, blurred vision, eye alignment, and unequal pupil size.

SINGAPORE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spot Vision Screener VS100S-B  is a portable, handheld device designed to help quickly and easily detect vision problems in patients from six months of age. The Vision Screener is an easy-to-use autorefractor that identifies refractive errors and ocular misalignment in children and adults. The portable, handheld device tests for refractive errors quickly and efficiently—from a non-invasive, 1-meter distance.

Spot Vision Screener VS100S-B screenings for children six months to 5 years and older using the high-tech Vision Screener by Pediavision to identify potential eye problems which could impact school readiness.

The Spot Vision Screener VS100S-B assessment device uses a method supported by peer-reviewed clinical evidence to detect the six risk factors for amblyopia in children from six months of age.

Spot accurately detects the potential indication of these common vision problems:

-Myopia (nearsightedness)
-Hyperopia (farsightedness)
-Astigmatism (blurred)
-Anisometropia (unequal refractive power)
-Strabismus (eye misalignment)
-Anisocoria (unequal pupil size)
-Binocular autorefraction for eye care professionals

For eye care professionals,  Welch Allyn VS100S is a versatile autorefractor. Its portability and speed from binocular testing help clinicians collect accurate refractive data on patients who commonly present screening challenges.

-Spot can go where you go—to multiple office locations, events, or mission trips.
-Efficiently test infants to seniors and patients with limited mobility or other potential handicaps.
-Instant results provide refractions—monocular or binocular, plus (+) or minus (–) cylinder conventions.
-Measures horizontal and vertical eye alignment, pupil size, and pupillary distance
-Clinically shown to be more efficient.

Include:

-Neck Strap
-Wrist Strap
-2.5m US Power Cord (2.5A, 125V)
-Carrying Case and 8' (2.5m)
-Power Supply Set (Includes Wall Charger w/ Connector and Power Cord)
-5 Year Comprehensive Partnership Service Agreement -Hardware(HW) and software(SW) support
-Desktop Wireless Printer and Router Packager
-Operator's Manual


About Saturn Optical

Saturn Optical is a WorldWide leading distributor, manufacturer, and supplier of the best and highly specialized ophthalmic and eye care equipment. Since 2006, Saturn Optical has dedicated itself to creating and delivering the best corneal topographers, OCT Machines, Fundus machines, and keratometers, among other types of ophthalmic equipment. Saturn Optical deals in new and pre-owned ophthalmic equipment, and all are tested rigorously to ensure that they deliver the best overall performance during their lifetime.

Fred Allen Jones
Saturn Optical
sales@saturnoptical.com

