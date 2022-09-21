Saturn Optical: Optometry Equipment Distributor
Saturn Optical is a WorldWide leading distributor specializing in ophthalmic and eye care equipment.
I have just bought my ZEISS CIRRUS 6000 OCT System from Saturn Optical. It has astounding optics and the field of view is the best I have ever seen.”SINGAPORE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturn Optical offers a wide range of products, including Optical Biometry, fundus cameras, auto lens meters, swept-source OCTs, Spectral & Time Domain OCTs, refractors, keratometers, corneal topographers, wavefront aberrometers, vision screeners, and specular microscopes. So, whether you are looking for the best quality OCTs or laser ophthalmic equipment, we are proud to inform you that we will deliver the solutions you need to optimize and safeguard your patients’ vision and overall health. Our passion for good eye health and equipment is just as strong as our commitment to quality and excellence. We will ensure that all our clients have the very best equipment for early detection of eye problems and professional-level intervention when needed.
— Carl J. Urbanski
Why Choose Saturn Optical?
We are committed to developing and providing world-class eye care equipment technologies that ensure an improvement of the overall outcome for your customers.
At the same time, we have highly knowledgeable teams driven to provide all our clients with the best information about the use and benefits of ophthalmic equipment.
Over the years, Saturn Optical has dedicated itself to creating the best machinery and ophthalmology equipment that deliver the best services.
If you are an optometrist, ophthalmologist, or optician, our ophthalmic products are all designed to meet your professional needs just right.
About Saturn Optical
Saturn Optical is a WorldWide leading distributor, manufacturer, and supplier of the best and highly specialized ophthalmic and eye care equipment. Since 2006, Saturn Optical has dedicated itself to creating and delivering the best corneal topographers, OCT Machines, Fundus machines, and keratometers, among other types of ophthalmic equipment. Saturn Optical deals in new and pre-owned ophthalmic equipment, and all are tested rigorously to ensure that they deliver the best overall performance during their lifetime.
Fred Allen Jones
Saturn Optical
sales@saturnoptical.com