Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,779 in the last 365 days.

Saturn Optical: Optometry Equipment Distributor

Saturn Optical Logo

Saturn Optical Logo

Saturn Optical is a WorldWide leading distributor specializing in ophthalmic and eye care equipment.

I have just bought my ZEISS CIRRUS 6000 OCT System from Saturn Optical. It has astounding optics and the field of view is the best I have ever seen.”
— Carl J. Urbanski
SINGAPORE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturn Optical offers a wide range of products, including Optical Biometry, fundus cameras, auto lens meters, swept-source OCTs, Spectral & Time Domain OCTs, refractors, keratometers, corneal topographers, wavefront aberrometers, vision screeners, and specular microscopes. So, whether you are looking for the best quality OCTs or laser ophthalmic equipment, we are proud to inform you that we will deliver the solutions you need to optimize and safeguard your patients’ vision and overall health. Our passion for good eye health and equipment is just as strong as our commitment to quality and excellence. We will ensure that all our clients have the very best equipment for early detection of eye problems and professional-level intervention when needed.

Why Choose Saturn Optical?

We are committed to developing and providing world-class eye care equipment technologies that ensure an improvement of the overall outcome for your customers.

At the same time, we have highly knowledgeable teams driven to provide all our clients with the best information about the use and benefits of ophthalmic equipment.

Over the years, Saturn Optical has dedicated itself to creating the best machinery and ophthalmology equipment that deliver the best services.

If you are an optometrist, ophthalmologist, or optician, our ophthalmic products are all designed to meet your professional needs just right.

About Saturn Optical

Saturn Optical is a WorldWide leading distributor, manufacturer, and supplier of the best and highly specialized ophthalmic and eye care equipment. Since 2006, Saturn Optical has dedicated itself to creating and delivering the best corneal topographers, OCT Machines, Fundus machines, and keratometers, among other types of ophthalmic equipment. Saturn Optical deals in new and pre-owned ophthalmic equipment, and all are tested rigorously to ensure that they deliver the best overall performance during their lifetime.

Fred Allen Jones
Saturn Optical
sales@saturnoptical.com

You just read:

Saturn Optical: Optometry Equipment Distributor

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.