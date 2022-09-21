BLAZESHARK Released New Version of "TraffiCatcher", an Audience Assistance Software for Social Platforms
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, bloggers have encountered the most powerful rivals in history! To solve the difficulties of bloggers running a blog, BLAZESHARK can bring more effective visitor traffic to a single blog through the exclusive "TraffiCatcher" technology, using customized advertising and comprehensive social media promotion methods.
What is the difficulty of running a blog? BLAZESHARK designed the questionnaire, and the following are the survey results from 1200 bloggers. The blogging platforms these bloggers use include Pixnet, Blogger, Xuite, Matters, Medium, WordPress, Vocus, Squarespace, Wix, and Weebly.
BLAZESHARK RESULTS OF A SURVEY OF 1200 BLOGGERS
1. 65% more time spent writing articles in 2021 compared to 2016.
2. Compared to 2016, online advertising costs increased by 34%.
3. To increase visitors, spend time running other social media.
4. Articles of 1500+ words used to be rare but are now common.
5. Readers love pictures and videos, but these are time-consuming.
6. It is difficult to achieve the KPIs of corporate-sponsored posts.
According to the survey, bloggers spend more time writing articles, using other social media, and creating images & videos to accompany their articles to attract readers' attention. On the other hand, online advertising costs have been rising in recent years, so bloggers need professional advertisers to help reduce costs and improve results.
"Good content doesn't necessarily have to be successful, but content with good advertising results has a higher chance of winning!" said Matthew, Technical Director of Web Traffic at BLAZESHARK. "We use the exclusive TraffiCatcher technology, which can bring effective exposure to a single blog, obtain high effect in low-cost advertising, and enable bloggers to quickly reach the KPI required by the manufacturer's sponsored post."
In other words, promoting articles is more important than increasing the number and richness of blog articles. The survey also shows that some bloggers will turn into YouTubers and some even part-time photographers to increase their income, but this does not mean that their blog articles are not good enough; they just haven't found a way. Now Visit blazeshark.com for ways to increase blog traffic!
About BLAZESHARK
Media Contacts:
BLAZESHARK
Matthew Wilson
service@blazeshark.com
https://blazeshark.com
SOURCE: BLAZESHARK
Matthew Wilson
What is the difficulty of running a blog? BLAZESHARK designed the questionnaire, and the following are the survey results from 1200 bloggers. The blogging platforms these bloggers use include Pixnet, Blogger, Xuite, Matters, Medium, WordPress, Vocus, Squarespace, Wix, and Weebly.
BLAZESHARK RESULTS OF A SURVEY OF 1200 BLOGGERS
1. 65% more time spent writing articles in 2021 compared to 2016.
2. Compared to 2016, online advertising costs increased by 34%.
3. To increase visitors, spend time running other social media.
4. Articles of 1500+ words used to be rare but are now common.
5. Readers love pictures and videos, but these are time-consuming.
6. It is difficult to achieve the KPIs of corporate-sponsored posts.
According to the survey, bloggers spend more time writing articles, using other social media, and creating images & videos to accompany their articles to attract readers' attention. On the other hand, online advertising costs have been rising in recent years, so bloggers need professional advertisers to help reduce costs and improve results.
"Good content doesn't necessarily have to be successful, but content with good advertising results has a higher chance of winning!" said Matthew, Technical Director of Web Traffic at BLAZESHARK. "We use the exclusive TraffiCatcher technology, which can bring effective exposure to a single blog, obtain high effect in low-cost advertising, and enable bloggers to quickly reach the KPI required by the manufacturer's sponsored post."
In other words, promoting articles is more important than increasing the number and richness of blog articles. The survey also shows that some bloggers will turn into YouTubers and some even part-time photographers to increase their income, but this does not mean that their blog articles are not good enough; they just haven't found a way. Now Visit blazeshark.com for ways to increase blog traffic!
About BLAZESHARK
Media Contacts:
BLAZESHARK
Matthew Wilson
service@blazeshark.com
https://blazeshark.com
SOURCE: BLAZESHARK
Matthew Wilson
BLAZESHARK
+1 (252)228-9366
email us here