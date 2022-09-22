A touch of style with the newest Apple Pen alternative for iPad

pencil with wireless charging function stylus pen with wireless charging wireless charging stylus pencil from ipad

HuatenMax has released a cutting-edge stylus pen with wireless charging functionality that every iPad user should get their hands on.

UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creativity is only a pen tip away with the launch of a premium next generation stylus pen to rival the Apple Pencil.

The HuatenMax stylus pen is redefining the digital writing and drawing experience with its sleek design and magnetic absorption function for wireless charging.

Its wireless charging capability for the iPad is an advanced feature not found on other third-party stylus pens.

HuatenMax Manager, Jason Huang, said the company’s newest Bluetooth enabled stylus pen was packed with advanced features to ensure an intuitive and seamless experience.

“Our latest wireless charging stylus pen which Apple Pen alternative is all about aiding the creative process, incorporating full-screen anti-mistouch and palm rejection technology, a long nine-hour battery life, and greater wear-resistance on the pen tip for long-term use,” said Mr Huang.

“With its minimalist modern design and replaceable nibs, the pen operates with incredible precision while featuring tilt sensing to control line thickness for a more natural experience.

“The two high-strength magnets connect the stylus pen directly to the iPad for wireless charging and easy storage.”

The HuatenMax stylus pen captures a wide range of functionalities that other third-party pens cannot compete with.

“Our product sits high in a competitive market with the likes of Adonit, Logitech, Wacom, or Zagg for instance,” said Mr Huang.

“We understand there is quality out there, but when it comes to an all-in-one functional stylus pen, particularly with magnetic stylus pen for ipad wireless charging capability that others don’t offer, our model truly stands out.”



About the company: HuatenMax creates high-quality and intuitive stylus pens. Established in Shenzhen, China, the company strives to innovate with every new product for a more natural and functional user experience. With an ethos of quality over quantity, each stylus pen is made with premium sourced materials, manufactured with precision, and produced for a contemporary market of young creators.

Media contact: Max H | Max.huang@huatenglobal.com | +86 13724359674