2022 Latest Wireless Charging Stylus For iPad with Magnetic Absorption launched by Huatenmax

wirelss stylus pen for ipad

wireless charing stylus pen

wireless charing for ipad drawing

wireless charing for ipad drawing

apple pencil upon ipad tablet

apple pencil upon ipad tablet

Huatenmax is a popular stylus-pen making company from China.

UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huatenmax is a popular manufacturer of beautiful and highly functional stylus pens from China. The company released the latest wireless charging stylus pen model with a magnetic absorption feature. The stylus was released in March 2022. Compatible with Apple iPad Pro 11/12.9, iPad Air 4,5, and iPad Mini 6, this is the latest and only one-of-a-kind model in the market with such an advanced set of features.

Speaking to the media, CEO Eddy Lau said, “We are a company focused on stylus pens from China, this newest model Wireless charging stylus ipad pencil just released in March 2022, which is the only one supporting wireless charging for iPad. We utilize the latest technology for making the stylus pen so that the users can derive the maximum benefits from it”.

Palm rejection technology can write or draw more smoothly on the iPad screen while using the stylus no offset, breaking point, or delay, the tilt detecting capability allows the user to adjust the line's thickness, giving the artwork additional flexibility.

With its all-in-one tube form and lack of buttons, this stylus pen for iPad turns on as soon as it is connected to the tablet. The Built-in 120mAh battery has a 9-hour battery life and can be swiftly charged in 2 hours.

For more details, visit https://www.huatenmax.com/products/magnetic-absorption-stylus-pen-wireless-charging-for-apple-ipad-pro-11-12-9-ipad-air-4-5-ipad-mini-6.

Jason huang
HuatenMax Technology Co., Ltd
+86 136 9226 0946
Max.huang@huatenmax.com
