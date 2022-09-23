Mobile Edge Celebrates 20 Years of Protecting Tech with Innovative, Versatile Designs
Our lineup of products has expanded significantly over the years. What hasn’t changed is our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YORBA LINDA, CA (September 21, 2022)—Mobile Edge is celebrating its twentieth year producing backpacks, briefcases, and messenger bags designed to protect and organize mobile tech. What began as a desire to craft full-featured cases for mobile professionals, has grown to include award-winning products for students, gamers, and travelers.
“Our lineup of products has expanded significantly over the years,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “What hasn’t changed is our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.”
From day one, Mobile Edge has offered a lifetime warranty on its bags and protective cases, plus a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. It’s the strongest such policy in the industry.
Over the years, Mobile Edge has pioneered numerous carrying solutions and designs. Highlights include:
• Mobile Edge’s ECO Collection of environmentally friendly backpacks and messenger bags, is made with all-natural cotton canvas or from corn-based materials for minimal carbon footprints compared to bags made from synthetic materials.
• TSA-compliant ScanFast™ technology speeds travelers through airport security without the need for travelers to remove their electronics from their briefcases, backpacks, and bags.
• Fashionable women’s laptop bags and totes that incorporate designer-quality materials, such as the ScanFast Onyx Briefcase Checkpoint Friendly Laptop Bag or the Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack.
• Lightweight, durable, and ergonomic backpacks designed to meet the unique needs of middle school, high school, and college students, featuring the SmartPack Backpack, the Express Backpack 2.0, and the new Commuter Backpack for commuting students.
• Award-winning gaming backpacks designed for gamers by gamers, such as the CORE Gaming Backpack, the CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack, and Alienware backpacks, such as the Alienware M17 Pro Backpack and the Alienware Area-51m Elite Backpack. (There’s even a limited, special edition version of the CORE Gaming Backpack that swaps red accents and piping for white to bestow a cool, modern look.)
All cases, backpacks, and bags feature dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, and smartphones, plus pockets and sections for accessories, cords, and even personal items.
CORE Gaming backpacks have interior sections that are pre-wired for quick connection to a mobile power bank, so gear can be charged while inside. They also feature an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port for connecting practically any USB device. Just plug in and there’s no need to remove the charger from inside.
Mobile Edge also offers a growing lineup of mobile accessories designed to boost connectivity and productivity for people on the go. Items include mobile power solutions, charging stations, and USB adapter hubs.
“The number one purchase for consumers after buying a laptop, tablet, or gaming console is a protective case,” explains June. “It’s been our pleasure, for twenty years and counting, to provide consumers ready-made solutions for protecting their tech that optimize mobility and organization, and that does it with style.”
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
