CORE Gaming Adds New MULTI-PURPOSE Deluxe Gaming Duffel Bag
Sometimes a backpack just isn’t big enough to fit everything needed for an esports tourney or a weekend getaway
Helps Gamers Boost Their Storage Capacity for Tech and Personal Items
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
While the Deluxe Duffel is an obvious must-have for gamers looking to boost carrying capacity for their valuable gear, it also serves as a great gym or sports duffel, as well as a super travel go-bag.
Made of ballistic nylon, the duffel is rugged and durable. It’s roomy, too, measuring 26 inches wide, 15.6 inches high, and 15.5 inches wide. Storage areas include a large main compartment that’s 22 inches wide, 15 inches high, and 13 inches wide, plus two large, zippered side sections and a rigid, separate, zippered bottom compartment.
The duffel’s interior sections are pre-wired for quick connection to a mobile power bank, so gear can be charged while inside. There’s also an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port for connecting practically any USB device. Just plug in and there’s no need to remove the charger from the duffel.
Other features include an adjustable shoulder strap and convenient, easy-access front pockets for ID and credit cards, keys, and other small items.
For those wanting to showcase a school, company, or esports team patch, the Duffel’s Velcro front panel makes it easy to attach hook-and-loop emblems and other cool patches.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
