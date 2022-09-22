How Beauticians and Hairstylists are Using Technology For Their Makeovers

Hairstylist Booking App Beauty app Download app

Top Barbers, Beauticians and Hairstylists are shifting to online mobile booking

The app works seamlessly and our customers enjoy just booking in real time and easily paying through the app, but what we love most is...NO MONTHLY FEES!” — Sandra Wright

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salons, barbershops and spas are an essential part of the U.S. economy, responsible for about 10% of the global revenues in beauty and wellness each year.

Even as the gig economy and freelancing opportunities rise, this industry was already powered by independent contractors. About 10% of the U.S. workforce involves self-employment, and another 20% of workers get hired by people who operate a business in that manner.

Over 50% of the workers in the beauty and wellness industry have their employment classified as self-employment in some countries. Barbers, hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists all have higher rates of independent contracting when compared to the general workforce.

Going Digital Can Help You to Manage the New Normal. Here are some simple reasons why all beauty and wellness professionals should switch to online scheduling:

● Always Available: Your customers can make appointments round the clock

● Less time on the phone - more self-service means fewer customer inquiries

● Easy To Use - Nothing to set up, no servers or backups to worry about

● You don't need your own site - use our site or embed it in your site

Business websites for salons, barbershops, and spas already lack essential information. Phorest Salon Software found that only 25% of industry-related service providers had a map of their location on a contact page, with 38% not even displaying their operating hours prominently. If you need to adapt to social distancing guidelines to stay operational, then that means booking and paying for appointments through that website. Only 54% of the industry’s appointments happen during regular business hours anyway, which is why those who have this capability already have a competitive edge.

Using an app that can handle all of your needs through a single platform is much easier than juggling multiple systems to meet the demands that COVID-19 places on society today. Apps give you opportunities that aren’t available on other platforms. If a customer books an appointment with you, then they have a guaranteed time. You can have them wait safely in their car if they arrive early or you’re running a little late.

Having app-based information as an independent contractor or freelancer enables you to compete with larger businesses in your community. You can avoid the headache of payment processing issues with this service without losing the opportunity to earn tips. Customers get to see all of the services you provide at a glance, and it enables you to provide unique offers that can entice people for a visit. Instead of spending time responding to calls or texts, you can be working to earn more because you modernized your business structure.

RSViP app has proven to be the top online booking mobile application that beauty professionals are using worldwide. RSVIP took first place in all three evaluation categories for hairdressing software; More popular, cheaper and easier to use. The platform provides an all-in-one solution for all your needs that makes it easy to run a business by managing appointment bookings, point of sale, customer data, human resources, inventory and financial reports. The app also has a built-in card payment processing to avoid late cancellations and no-shows.

How this app saved my salon