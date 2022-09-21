Aspen Medical to provide medical services and emergency response for the Pluto Train 2 Project in Western Australia
Aspen Medical has been awarded a 4-year contract by Bechtel to provide medical and emergency response services for the Woodside Energy's Pluto Train 2 Project.CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a competitive tender process, Australian-owned Aspen Medical has been awarded a four-year contract by Bechtel to provide medical and emergency response services for the Woodside Energy-operated Pluto Train 2 Project.
The Pluto Train 2 Project includes the construction of a second LNG train at the existing Woodside Energy-operated Pluto LNG onshore facility near Karratha in Western Australia.
Aspen Medical's International Business Development Manager Greg Levin said, "We would like to thank Bechtel for entrusting our team with the provision of medical services for the Pluto Train 2 Project; it is exciting to be working with Bechtel in the Pilbara again.
"Providing healthcare in challenging environments is something we specialise in, and we are looking forward to supporting the health and wellbeing of those involved in this project."
Aspen Medical will manage two medical clinics for the project (Construction site and Camp/Village site) with a mix of doctors, nurse practitioners, paramedics, registered nurses, physiotherapists and administration support on site.
Uniquely, Aspen Medical has made a strong commitment to engaging an Indigenous business - Ballardong Medical - to support this project. Ballardong Medical is a unique Western Australian Aboriginal-owned first aid and medical supplies business; it is Supply Nation certified.
The agreement between the companies will ensure that Ballardong Medical are the provider of choice for the supply of medical and first aid equipment and consumables for the Pluto Train 2 Project.
The company recently launched its Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), Aspen Medical’s second RAP on its journey to support the development of better outcomes with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
This contract win follows on from recent competitive tenders won by Aspen Medical for the provision of aeromedical retrieval services in the Resources sector in WA. The company has also recently inked a three-year contract for the provision of comprehensive field medical services with a leading company in the energy sector in Queensland and New South Wales.
