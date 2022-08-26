Aspen Medical awarded 3-year contract to continue providing field medical services to Origin Energy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian-owned Aspen Medical has been awarded a three-year contract to provide field medical services to Origin.
Services provided under the contract include:
• Clinical services
• Emergency services
• Coordination of medical evacuations
• Supply of pharmaceuticals and consumables
• Telehealth and specialist consultations
• Maintenance of first aid kit and automated external defibrillator (AED)
• Patient medical record management
• Injury/illness case management
• Proactive health and wellbeing initiatives
• Drug and alcohol testing, including consultation with a medical review officer
• Onsite first aid training through the Aspen Medical Training Academy, a registered training organisation
• Occupational health surveillance (e.g. audiometric testing)
• Advisory services
• Environmental health services
Guy Barnard, Aspen Medical Director - Account Management, said "Aspen Medical has been supporting Origin Energy since 2009, and we are extremely proud to continue our long-term healthcare partnership with a great Australian company that has shared values in terms of supporting their workforce's health and wellbeing."
Aspen Medical has been providing services for Origin at locations in the Lake Macquarie region in NSW, the Surat Basin in QLD and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.
ENDS
Eamonn Quinn
