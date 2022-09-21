$160m Stage One release sold out in Tower 1 Paradiso Place as demand for apartments with lifestyle offerings continues
An artist's impression of the lagoon pool with swim up bar for residents on the Level 2 amenities podium
The first release of apartments at Paradiso Place has sold out, achieving $160 million in sales and bringing forward the release of Stage Two to the market.
We haven’t seen this level of demand in over two decades and the Gold Coast property market is showing no signs of slowing down.”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All 150 apartments in Stage One of Tower 1 Paradiso Place have been sold, opening up the early release of 106 apartments in Stage Two.
Tower 1 is the first of three residential towers at Paradiso Place, an $940million landmark development by SPG Land that will transform a 11,483 sqm whole-city block between Surfers Paradise Boulevard and Ferny Avenue at the northern end of Surfers Paradise.
Demand for apartments in Tower 1 Paradiso Place is being attributed to the quality of the development and apartments, the extensive five-star resort lifestyle amenities and desirable location one block from the beach in one of Australia’s most vibrant and cosmopolitan oceanside neighbourhoods.
Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group manages apartment sales at Paradiso Place and reports strong market approval, with 97% of apartments in Stage One purchased by people living in Australia.
“Demand for apartments at Paradiso Place has been remarkable, with Australian buyers securing all apartments in Stage One,” TOTAL Property Group Managing Director Adrian Parsons said.
“We haven’t seen this level of demand in over two decades and the Gold Coast property market is showing no signs of slowing down.
“Limited apartment stock available and the continued growth of Gold Coast with its lifestyle and close proximity to a capital city attracting a steady influx of interstate migration is motivating buyers to act quickly.
“On the back of a successful campaign for Stage One, we are now rolling out Stage Two and presenting 106 one, two and three bedroom apartments to a market that is hungry for quality residential apartments of the high standard being delivered at Paradiso Place.”
The $110million Stage Two consists of 106 apartments including 11 one-bedroom apartments starting at $591,000, 68 two-bedroom apartments from $842,000, 19 two-bedroom plus multipurpose room apartments beginning at $1,262,000 and 8 three bedroom apartments from $1.6 million.
In Stage One, valued at $160million, the 150 apartments already sold comprise of 21 one-bedroom and 92 two-bedroom apartments, 13 two-bedroom plus multipurpose room apartments and 24 three bedroom apartments.
Only three percent (3%) of the purchasers in Stage One of Tower 1 Paradiso Place are from overseas, while the majority of apartment sales (97%) has been secured by people living in Australia; New South Wales (39%), Queensland (32%), Victoria (21%) and other parts of Australia (5%).
Paradiso Place developer SPG Land is known globally for delivering luxury residential lifestyle apartments of high quality and Paradiso Place is appealing to apartments buyers for its unprecedented level of amenity, style and smart living at its premier oceanside address.
Far exceeding other residential apartments on the market, Paradiso Place’s exclusive five-star resort facilities on the Level 2 podium include an all-day dining restaurant and 3 swimming pools, including a large central feature lagoon pool with swim-up bar.
A full floor in Tower 1 on Level 26 is dedicated to state-of-the-art co-working spaces exclusive to tower residents and on the ground level an expansive retail and dining precinct will create a vibrant neighbourhood precinct.
SPG Land Deputy CEO Eric Chan says the development team is pleased that Paradiso Place has been so well received by Australian buyers who have given the development a strong vote of confidence.
“Surfers Paradise is undergoing a lot of urban renewal and SPG Land is contributing to the reinvigoration of the northern end of the suburb with Paradiso Place to deliver a new neighbourhood designed for owner occupiers,” Eric Chan said.
“Today’s owner-occupiers expect smart living and Paradiso Place has incorporated a fully-integrated smart home platform across the new luxury masterplan development, creating a smart community for seamless connectivity and convenience.
“SPG Land has given a great deal of consideration to modern use of apartments and has focused on providing premium lifestyle facilities at Paradiso Place, offering an exceptional residential lifestyle on par with prestigious global standards.”
SPG Land is raising new standards for luxury residential apartments, with inclusions never before experienced on the Gold Coast.
Smart home technology gives residents full control over their smart apartment while at home and remotely via an app that can be used to book the building’s facilities and communicate with the building management team.
Market-leading ceiling heights across Tower 1 include 2.95m living areas and 2.65m in kitchens in all apartments, the residents’ lobby and in the Level 26 co-working spaces have 5.2m ceilings, and the Level 2 Podium facilities have a 4.65m ceiling height.
More information on apartments at Tower 1 can be discovered at the expansive $4m Paradiso Place Sales Gallery located at the development site, 103 Ferny Avenue, Surfers Paradise.
The Paradiso Place Sales Gallery is the largest development display in the Southern Hemisphere and includes two full-scale apartments, a spacious grand foyer showcasing design features of Tower 1’s lobby and an impressive 2.5-metre scale model of the three-tower development.
A 60sqm immersion room and virtual tours of the Paradiso Place development enable purchasers to experience the views, location and SPG Land’s vision for Paradiso Place, while free onsite parking offers purchasers the opportunity to spend time exploring the full-sized apartments, quality of luxuriously-styled finishes and extensive amenities throughout Paradiso Place.
For sales information and to arrange for a personal tour of the Paradiso Place Sales Gallery, visit www.paradisoplace.com.au or phone TOTAL Property Group on 1300 103 111.
