$160m Stage One release sold out in Tower 1 Paradiso Place as demand for apartments with lifestyle offerings continues

An artist's impression of the port cochere planned for Paradiso Place An artist's impression of the lagoon pool with swim up bar for residents on the Level 2 amenities podium A retail and dining precinct on the ground level of Paradiso Place will become a new neighbourhood for Gold Coast

The first release of apartments at Paradiso Place has sold out, achieving $160 million in sales and bringing forward the release of Stage Two to the market.

We haven’t seen this level of demand in over two decades and the Gold Coast property market is showing no signs of slowing down.” — TOTAL Property Group Managing Director Adrian Parsons